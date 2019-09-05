Log in
GhIDA: Ghidra decompiler for IDA Pro

09/05/2019 | 11:42am EDT
Threat Research

Cisco Talos is releasing two new tools for IDA Pro: GhIDA and Ghidraaas.

GhIDA is an IDA Pro plugin that integrates the Ghidra decompiler in the IDA workflow, giving users the ability to rename and highlight symbols and improved navigation and comments. GhIDA assists the reverse-engineering process by decompiling x86 and x64 PE and ELF binary functions, using either a local installation of Ghidra, or Ghidraaas ( Ghidra as a Service) - a simple docker container that exposes the Ghidra decompiler through REST APIs.

Read more »

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:41:07 UTC
