GhIDA: Ghidra decompiler for IDA Pro

Cisco Talos is releasing two new tools for IDA Pro: GhIDA and Ghidraaas.

GhIDA is an IDA Pro plugin that integrates the Ghidra decompiler in the IDA workflow, giving users the ability to rename and highlight symbols and improved navigation and comments. GhIDA assists the reverse-engineering process by decompiling x86 and x64 PE and ELF binary functions, using either a local installation of Ghidra, or Ghidraaas ( Ghidra as a Service) - a simple docker container that exposes the Ghidra decompiler through REST APIs.

