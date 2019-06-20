Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/20 04:15:00 pm
57.41 USD   +2.28%
05:39pGOING THE DISTANCE : How a Rural University is Reshaping Remote Learning
PU
03:14pCISCO : A Look Back at Cisco Live 2019
PU
02:29pEPISODE 10 : Cloud strategy part 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Going the Distance: How a Rural University is Reshaping Remote Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

Partner Success Story

Online learning is opening new doors in education. A more flexible curriculum means more people have the opportunity to go to college. One drawback, however, is the lack of face time with professors. Meaning, online students can't get live feedback or ask questions in real time. But Northern Vermont University is changing that.

Northern Vermont University (NVU) has two campuses, one in Lyndon and another in Johnson - two towns separated by 40 miles. NVU also has an online learning program, which is considered their third campus. To give students at each campus even more learning opportunities, the university envisioned a future in which all three were connected.

To bring this vision to life, NVU turned to Carousel Industries, Cisco's Americas Partner Organization, and the Cisco sales team. Together, the team created a solution for NVU using a combination of Cisco's SX10 and SX80 telepresence kits. This technology allows professors to teach from one site, but project to multiple places, which means the university can offer more of its courses to more of its students.

This also enhances the school's online learning experience. Remote students can continue through each course at their own pace. And, they also have allotted time each week to connect live with an instructor for questions and feedback.

To realize this project, the university received a $378,000 Rural Services Utility grant from the USDA, awarded to infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life or expand economic opportunities for rural residents.

'When you talk about all of these opportunities that this is going to present, everybody gets excited about it,' said Bobbi Jo Carter, the Associate Dean of Distance Education at NVU. 'Everybody can see themselves in this. This is a real solution that people can connect with, as opposed to something that is so technical that they can't relate to it or they can't really envision it.'

Watch the Carousel Success Story

Share your story on what you are making possible for our customers.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 21:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:39pGOING THE DISTANCE : How a Rural University is Reshaping Remote Learning
PU
03:14pCISCO : A Look Back at Cisco Live 2019
PU
02:29pEPISODE 10 : Cloud strategy part 2
PU
11:54aLOOKING BACK AT CLUS19 : Americas Partner Experience Perspective
PU
11:49aCISCO : My 5G RuralFirst phase 1 highlights – demonstrating rural connecti..
PU
11:36aWORLD REFUGEE DAY : Taking Steps for the Globally Displaced
PU
11:25aCISCO : Think it's impossible to #LoveWhereYouWork? Think again!
PU
06/19CISCO : What's Your Webex Dream?
PU
06/19CISCO : Unified Communications Manager Evolution–Only the Fittest Will Sur..
PU
06/19THE CIO CHALLENGE : Manufacturers demand always on, always performing, always co..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 844 M
EBIT 2019 16 606 M
Net income 2019 12 666 M
Finance 2019 10 145 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 20,05
P/E ratio 2020 18,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS29.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD2.16%39 307
ERICSSON AB19.35%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-11.20%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS44.77%25 062
ARISTA NETWORKS15.41%18 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About