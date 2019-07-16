Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hollywood Becomes Reality With Cisco + Oblong: Mezzanine Multi-Share for Cisco Webex Devices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

When making a decision people often need multiple feeds of information across multiple screens. Cisco solves the problem of having to switch between different presenters and viewing multiple streams of content side-by-side. For those of us familiar with the key features of Mezzanine - connecting multiple users with multiple streams of content from multiple locations and sources simultaneously- the benefits for productivity are obvious. We all got to see in the film Minority Report, for example, how vital it is for collaborators to have access to multiple data points and content streams simultaneously. But how do you introduce these 'multi-share' capabilities we can imagine from Minority Report to the Cisco Webex end user who hasn't yet experienced Mezzanine? The one who thinks you can still only share one stream of content at a time?

The answer is to do it with an interface that is at once familiar and yet also offers the opportunity to discover multi-share along the way. This is exactly what we've done for customers ordering Mezzanine software through Cisco. By making it easy to discover multi-share in the course of normal business more users will get to experience the benefits of Mezzanine more quickly than with typical 'new technology' deployments. It's just there without needing to go look for it.

Watch the Mezzanine demo:

There are several indicators in Cisco Webex videoconferencing environments that help users understand the ready state of the technology - background colors for example. A white background means the system is awake and a meeting is about to get underway. Using this familiar white background we've overlaid prompts for sharing screens. These prompts include options to share via familiar wired connections or wirelessly via the Mezzanine app.

As most everyone already knows about a standard video conference environment: only one content stream would be visible at a time. Sharing a new stream would make the earlier stream disappear. However, with a Mezzanine-enabled room, these streams will now appear side by side, so that you are more productive and you don't lose context. As more streams join the meeting session, more windows appear automatically. Suddenly, new opportunities to compare, contrast, and cross-reference are immediately available. With the award-winning Optical Wand, it's easy to grab (ala Minority Report), move and scale these content windows for maximum viewing. Browser-based controls offer similar means to arrange content via laptop using keyboard and mouse. With the flexible layout and variety of simultaneous controls, it's easy for users to zoom in on what's important and arrange content on the fly.

Let's step through the process.

Users will walk up to a very familiar scene.

Users will start a video call however they do normally (Touch 10, Webex Teams, etc.,) and in Mezzanine-enabled rooms Mezzanine will start automatically in the background.

Users will start to share as they always do - with the common wired cable option - or now wirelessly with the Mezzanine app.

Users at the remote end can share too - share and compare!

As more users connect, participants in all connected spaces have full overview of all the content and materials to compare, contrast, cross-reference, or communicate status.

Laptop or Wand controls provide the means to arrange and scale content on the fly.

The meeting ends by ending the call as usual.

Everyone we talk to says that our self-guided multi-screen solution is highly memorable and engaging. Of course all the great Mezzanine features are still intact with this new user experience. Meeting participants can share up to 10 live streams and have full control over the content on the screens for ultimate layout flexibility and multi-dimensional conversations. With this new UI it is obvious teams can get more out of every single meeting.

Dive into more details on our web site and if you're in Webex Teams it's easy to just reach out and Ask Oblong a question. We look forward to helping you bring multi-share to more people in more places, with existing Cisco Webex deployments. Or with new ones.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 18:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
02:40pHOLLYWOOD BECOMES REALITY WITH CISCO : Mezzanine Multi-Share for Cisco Webex Dev..
PU
01:55pCISCO : Let's do more good, together
PU
01:11pCISCO : Top 5 Reasons to #LoveWhereYouWork at Cisco
PU
08:10aDATA CENTER INTERCONNECT : Trends, Transitions and How Cisco's Intent to Acquire..
PU
07/15CISCO : Data Science to Improve Foresight and Decision Making in the Humanitaria..
PU
07/15SWEED : Exposing years of Agent Tesla campaigns
PU
07/15CISCO : 4 Trends Molding the Future of Customer Service
PU
07/15CI/CD DEMO : Setting Your Local Environment – NetDevOps Series, Part 8
PU
07/15CISCO : Webex Celebrates the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon 50th Anniversary Gala
PU
07/12ADMINS ACHIEVE MORE WITH WEBEX : Reduce Cost By Integrating with Microsoft IT To..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,59x
EV / Sales2020 4,36x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 58,05  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS33.74%245 286
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD10.09%36 945
ERICSSON AB16.20%31 374
NOKIA OYJ-10.65%28 211
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS50.21%28 191
ARISTA NETWORKS31.77%20 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About