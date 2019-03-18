Log in
ICYMI: Cisco Live Melbourne

03/18/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

After a week packed with amazing experiences at Cisco Live in Melbourne, all I can say is… this event was absolutely worth the trip. My first visit to Australia proved to be an incredible experience, complete with koalas, delicious food (thanks to great local recommendations), and, above all, fascinating conversations. I had the opportunity to speak with customers and other experts in financial services and technology and learn first-hand what's going on, both globally and locally, in the industry.

While there's nothing quite like being there, Brian Jackson, Customer Solutions Architect at Cisco, shares his experience at this year's event. Brian is a Business Architect in Cisco's ANZ Digital Transformation Office. Focusing on Financial Services, Brian's role is to understand our customers' business and IT strategy and to help them plan and deliver change through Cisco solutions.

I asked Brian to share his favorite experiences at Cisco Live Melbourne and what makes the event so impactful, specifically as it relates to Financial Services.

On the Industries Digital Summit at Cisco Live Melbourne:

'Business leaders attending Cisco Live clearly demonstrates the impact that Cisco is having on our customers' business. In particular, our inaugural Digital Summit with vertical business breakouts attracted business leaders, many of whom had their first direct experience with Cisco. We were able to engage them around business conversations that were top of mind, including understanding trust and risk, improving customer experience and transforming the workplace.

On the Financial Services booth at CL Melbourne:

'Watching customers taking photographs of our Kanban board for Digital Transformation for Financial Services was very impactful for me. Whilst intended as a 'prop' on our World of Solutions stand, our fictitious Kanban proposing transformation across team collaboration, digital application performance, cloud migration, digital branch insights and secure SD-WAN proved to be very closely aligned to our customers' imperatives and strategy.'

Proximity to customers is just one reason attending Cisco Live is so worth it. Check out the highlight reel below for a few other reasons you won't want to miss out next year.

The next event, Cisco Live San Diego, is coming up June 9-13, and based on what I've heard, you won't want to miss this one! Register today!

Last but not least, don't forget to save the date for next year's Cisco Live Melbourne, March 3-6!

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
