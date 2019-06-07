Know before you go guide: Industries at Cisco Live! 0 06/07/2019 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Between today's industrial challenges and tomorrow's opportunities, there's a bridge. Digital Transformation for Industries Cisco Live is Cisco's world-renowned annual customer and partner conference that is designed to build the foundation for your digital future by providing attendees with education, connections, and inspiration. At Cisco Live, you'll learn new things, be inspired, and create the path to endless opportunities. There is so much to explore at Cisco Live, from the World of Solutions, thought leadership sessions, technology sessions, and networking events. With this guide, we hope to make your experience easier. Our experts and our customers are on the ground and ready to share the latest business outcomes our solutions are enabling. Use this guide to get the most out of your experience! Visit our booth Located in the 'Industries' Cisco Showcase area within the 'World of Solutions '. Come explore how Cisco's solutions enable our customers to connect their factories, modernize their grids and transform oil & gas. Experience a 'day in the life' of a plant, utility or oil & gas operator and understand how Cisco's end-to-end, secure architecture weaves together device connectivity, IoT, collaboration, security and more, to empower you with the critical information you need, when you need it, to ensure your operations run seamlessly without interruption. Learn how our solutions empower human knowledge with smart technology for safer and faster factory operations. Engage with our expansive list of global deployments and understand where these solutions are being deployed, the business drivers for the digital transformation, and the business outcomes. Learn how one customer recouped their entire investment within the first 9 months all without experiencing any downtime, and how with the new network foundation, as well as a new MES and related systems in place, data generation, gathering, collection, analysis, and presentation to operators, engineering and management happens in minutes and hours-not days and weeks. Read more If you wish to sign up for a private, VIP tour of our Industries booth, please register your interest here Don't miss the product and technology demos located around the World of Solutions, especially in the 'Internet of Things' Showcase Area where you can learn about the latest ruggedized IoT products supporting manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas use cases. See the latest capabilities of Cisco's Field Network Director (FND) which simplify the deployment of AMI, Distribution Automation, Demand Response, and other FAN uses cases at scale. And, see how a single, converged factory-to-business network tested and validated provide the critical backbone needed for smart manufacturing. World of Solution Hours: Monday, June 10: 10:00pm - 7:00pm

Tuesday, June 11: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Wednesday, June 12: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Thursday, June 13: 10:00am - 1:00pm Hear our customers tell their digital transformation journey. Sudhi Bangalore, VP of Digital Transformation, Stanley Black and Decker, and Harry Kekedjian, Advanced Controls and Digital Factory Manager, Ford Motor Co., will join Cisco's Carlos Rojas for a fascinating session on Industry 4.0. To learn more about Stanley Black and Decker's Industry 4.0 digital transformation, read the blog. Register for these speaking sessions focusing on manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas Industry 4.0 - How Cisco is helping Manufacturers with their Cyber-Physical goals of the next Industrial Revolution - PSOGEN-1024 Tuesday, June 11, 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level, Room 28E Session Description

Come hear from Cisco customers about their Industry 4.0 journey. This session is targeted for customers dealing with network solutions for control networks including manufacturing and other control environments. Join us and learn how to apply commonly connected factory architectures to enhance visibility into your operations, increase efficiency, and defense-in-depth security. A brief introduction to manufacturing data and analytics will be covered as well. Session Speakers

Carlos Rojas, Director for Manufacturing Solutions, Cisco

Sudhi Bangalore, VP Digital Transformation, Stanley Black and Decker Beyond Segmentation: A Practical Approach to Securing OT Systems - PSOGEN-1026 Thursday, June 13, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level, Room 28E Session Description

Operational Technology (OT) systems, such as Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), are facing advanced cyber threats that require more security than basic segmentation can provide. This session will provide a practical approach to dramatically improving the security for these environments, without increasing the risk to critical production traffic. Key to this approach is enabling visibility, securing human touchpoints, enabling faster incident response and preparing for a shift to cloud-based software. This session is intended for engineers, architects and security professionals responsible for designing and securing OT systems for Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Mining and Transportation industries as well as IT professionals who are looking for insights into securing industrial environments. Session Speakers

Daniel Behrens, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc. - Distinguished SpeakerJared Carter, SALES BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER.SALES DEVELOPMENT, Cisco Systems, Inc. Automating the Network of Industrial Automation - BRKIOT-2900 Wednesday, June 12, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 32B Session Description This session will explain the value, timeline, and attributes of applying Cisco Digital Network Architecture Center (DNA) using a Software Defined Access layer to industrial networks. Networks of things have existed in industrial environments for over 60 years and the network supporting them has been based on the simplest possible technology. The personnel that supports these factories, mines, refineries, power plants and more will be faced with new technologies they will use to carry out their jobs. The data collected from people, machines, and the environment around them will drive changes that impact the network on a more frequent basis than ever before. These newer and ever-increasing levels of connectedness will require an automated network. This session will cover the 18-month timeline to become ready and why it will be that long. And gain an automated network that supports industrial automation. Session Speakers David Cronberger, VERTICAL SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT.SALES, Cisco Systems, Inc. Albert Mitchell, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Industrial Security: IT vs OT Deployment Practices - BRKIOT-2115 Tuesday, Jun 11, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 7A Session Description

Industrial environments are rapidly expanding their connectivity with the goal of improving productivity, margins, agility, and safety. Simultaneously, over the last 2 years. over $6B have been lost in manufacturing alone due to security incidents and over $12M in fines applied to US utilities alone. This session will introduce IT workers to the major cultural, organizational, and technical issues that must be overcome to successfully secure a connected industrial space. The session will address these challenges with the following areas of focus: (1) An introduction to the significant differences between device and networking operations in an industrial vs. IT environments and how this impacts IT security practices; (2) The most common use cases raised for securing industrial environments and initial discussions on how to address them; (3) An analysis of several industrial attacks on connected industrial systems and how properly applied security could have helped. Session Speakers

Robert Albach, PRODUCT MANAGER.ENGINEERING, Cisco Systems, Inc. - Distinguished Speaker Security for the Manufacturing Floor - The New Frontier - BRKSEC-2038 Monday, June 10, 08:30 AM - 10:00 AM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 31A Session Description

Manufacturing floor vs Enterprise office. Is there a difference in how we address security? Come listen to practical examples that include configurations of how to approach security for manufacturing, that includes technologies that enable device onboarding, create visibility into unacceptable network behavior, and combat threats using Cisco advance threat technologies. Included in this session is the newly designed Industrial Network Director, that integrates seamlessly with Cisco Identity Services Engine using PxGrid. You will leave this session with a complete view of where ISE, Stealthwatch and Cisco's Advance Threat solution fit for Manufacturing operations. Session Speakers

Shaun Muller, CONSULTING SYSTEMS ENGINEER.CYBERSECURITY SALES, Cisco Systems, Inc. - Distinguished Speaker How to establish IT as valuable player in OT led initiatives; findings of a study of 100s of OT leaders - TNKIOT 1007 Monday, June 10, 01:20 PM - 01:50 PM | SDCC - World of Solutions, Think Tank 2 Session Description

From digital manufacturing plants and fleets to automated traffic control and energy distribution, most of your companies are undergoing some form of digitization. While Operational Technology (OT) teams may drive these business initiatives, Information Technology (IT) teams should have a critical role to play. In order to do so, IT must first - understand the business requirements of their OT counterparts. IHS Markit Ltd., a leading global analyst firm that specializes in solving operational challenges, recently conducted a survey of hundreds of OT leaders to uncover the business needs and challenges across manufacturing, transportation and utility industries. Join this theater session and discover: Top OT business needs, challenges and expected outcomes • Key areas and best practices of collaboration between IT and OT • How to leverage familiar and secure Cisco IoT technologies to address OT needs. Session Speakers

Kyle Connor, ARCHITECT.BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Matthew Short, Senior Research Director, Internet of Things, IHS Markit Connected Factory Architecture Theory and Practice - BRKIOT-2108 Wednesday, June 12, 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 1A Session Description

Cisco's Connected Factory, industrial companies can build one common, converged, and rugged plant-to-business network. Presented by both system and services architects, this session will cover the Factory Network, Factory Wireless, Factory Security architectures. Session Speakers

Frank Baro, ARCHITECT.CUSTOMER DELIVERY, Cisco Systems, Inc.Arun Vignesh Siddeswaran, MANAGER.SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT ENGINEERING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Industrial Internet of Things - Securing Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Control Systems - PSOIOT-2200 Wednesday, June 12, 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 33A Session Description

Digitization of Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Control Systems creates unprecedented value, but it must be done securely. Many of the connected 'things' are part of systems that control the plants, processes, and systems that make the world run - from critical infrastructure like electric grids, oil refineries, and wastewater treatment plants, to the manufacturing and process control systems that create all the products we use. Most of these things were designed without security in mind and have no in-built protection and communicate using insecure protocols. As a result, along with the growth of connected things is the equally rapid growth of reports of control systems being compromised through malware, ransomware, or other attacks. This session will discuss some of the core issues that make these systems vulnerable today and present and how they can be made secure. Session Speakers Anisha Damani, PRODUCT MANAGER.ENGINEERING, Cisco SystemRuben Lobo, PRODUCT MANAGER.ENGINEERING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Cisco Remote & Mobile Asset Solutions - BRKIOT-1520 Thursday, June 13, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room Session Description

Remote & Mobile Assets solutions include the use of Cisco IoT Hardware (IR 8X9) & Software (GMM) combined with partner smart devices & vertical applications to address asset management use cases. This solution can be deployed across a wide variety of customer segments including First Responder (Police Cars & Ambulances), Passenger uses & Service Fleets (Utilities, Services), etc. Join us for an informative session with the BU team that has developed the CVDs/solution documentation and automation scripts that customers can utilize to simplify the design & deployment of these solutions. By using Cisco's IoT technologies as a foundation, learn how customers are able to enable more effective operational processes & enhanced user experience. Session Speakers

Mark Davidson, ARCHITECT.SOLUTIONS ARCHITECTURE, Cisco Systems, Inc.Rajesh Mahadev, Remote & Mobile Assets, Cisco Systems, Inc. Precision Time Protocol - deep dive and use cases - BRKIOT-2517 Thursday, June 13, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 24C Session Description

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) is used in many industries to synchronize time across network-connected devices to sub-microsecond levels. Different variations of PTP have been designed for different deployment verticals. This presents itself as Profiles. Over time, different industries have settled on different profiles that fit their needs best. The session will focus on PTP for Power Utilities and Manufacturing verticals, and the profiles they use. The session will cover the details of how PTP works, regardless of Profile. The role of networking devices in the PTP network will be described. Also, how to configure PTP for different situations, and the basics of how to debug PTP for the most common problems. This session will not focus on Service Provider network timing. This session will not focus on how the internal servo clock gets updated with the PTP messages. Session Speakers

Albert Mitchell, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc. From Zero to IOx Hero - BRKIOT-2213

Monday, June 10, 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 22 Session Description

Learn how the Cisco IOx application environment combines Cisco IOS and the Linux OS to execute applications on the edge, inside Cisco routers and switches allowing rapid, reliable integration with other services, IoT sensors, and the cloud. Get started today to build, deploy, and monitor applications at the network edge with Cisco IOx. This session will explain all the basics of getting started with Cisco IOx and distributed compute platforms: platforms, architectures, deployment models, containers, utilities and management applications. A simple IOx application will be built and deployed from scratch during the session so that you can do the same either in DevNet labs or at home using our DevNet Sandbox. In addition to the deployment models using stand-alone (IOx Local Manager), and scalable on-premise (Cisco Fog Director) and cloud-based (Cisco Kinetic GMM) management applications will be introduced. Session Speakers

Emmanuel Tychon, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc.Deepak Chandnani, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Transport Network Modernization and TDM to IP/MPLS Migration - BRKOPT-1001 Thursday, June 13, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 1B Session Description

Service Providers, Utilities and Enterprises are facing big Challenges in operating and maintaining legacy TDM Infrastructure. Recent traffic demands can no longer be satisfied using obsolete SONET/SDH technologies. Further, transport equipment is getting discontinued by TDM Vendors which is putting Service Providers and other heavy TDM users under tremendous pressure. It's time for modernization of transport networks! TDM to IP/MPLS migration technologies allow companies to continue providing TDM services to their customers while changing the network infrastructure to a modern packet (MPLS) based architecture leveraging Circuit Emulation at scale. The solution provides massive cost savings and a simpler way to deliver the same type of services. It enables a broad set of new packet-based services in the most efficient manner. In this session, you will get an overview of applied technologies, network design principles and deployment guidelines. Session Speakers

Jonathan Foster, CONSULTING SYSTEMS ENGINEER.SALES, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Christian Schmutzer, PRINCIPAL ENGINEER.ENGINEERING, Cisco Systems, Inc. - Distinguished Speaker Cisco Distributed Automation Solutions - BRKIOT-2548 Thursday, June 13, 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 32A Session Description

The Utility industry is in a significant phase of disruption, Utilities are continuously searching for ways to enhance the operations of the electrical grid, improve customer satisfaction and safety and security of their employees, customers, and business through technology. The Distributed Automation is a prime example of how Cisco's Internet of Things portfolio is addressing these and other challenges today, across multiple industries. What we are doing in the Utility Distribution Grid and in secondary substations is applicable across the field locations for the Oil & Gas industry as well as remote assets in townships or suburban locations as part of our Smart & Connected Cities solution. Should you want to have a better understanding of the business challenges, the architectures, technological implications and lessons learnt from real-world implementations, this is the session for you. We will offer you an insight into Cisco's Distributed Automation solutions for Utilities, Oil & Gas, Rail, Roadways, Smart & Connected communities. We will also cover use cases addressed by Cisco and our eco-partner solutions and provide a view into the high-level architectures for these solutions. Session Speakers Song Jiang, DIRECTOR.PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, Cisco Systems, Inc.David Schmitt, ARCHITECT.SOLUTIONS ARCHITECTURE, Cisco Systems, Inc. Deploying Cisco Kinetic application for live gas detection and monitoring in a connected refinery . - DEVNET-2083 Monday, June 10, 01:00 PM - 01:45 PM | DevNet Classroom 2 Session Description

Worker safety is of utmost priority in Oil & Gas industry. With continuous 24×7 operations it is important to have a system in place which can track any potential hazardous situations arising out of Gas leaks in a refinery. In order to contain the situation, it is critical to track the live information on impacted areas, fetch and display the information in a meaningful manner for a non-IT security staff. Cisco's Kinetic based Solution for Gas detection application interacts with the infrastructure and displays live gas data at various locations in the refinery, enabling Security Staff to take immediate actions in times of hazardous gas leaks. This session will walk users through Cisco's Gas detection and Monitoring solution for connected refinery plant. Participants will learn about various components involved in this solution which includes Cisco Kinetic EFM software, Cisco's wireless solution for connected refinery, MSE/CMX software for location tracking and API's to integrate the components together. Session Speakers

Vinay Saini, ARCHITECT.CUSTOMER DELIVERY, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ankush Arora, ARCHITECT.CUSTOMER DELIVERY, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deepak Jaju, ARCHITECT.CUSTOMER DELIVERY, Cisco Systems, Inc. Anywhere & Intersight innovations. - PSODCN-2434 Tuesday, June 11, 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM | SDCC - *PANEL* Upper Level, Room 28A Session Description

Hyperconverged Infrastructure has emerged as a leading solution to power core mission-critical applications and reduce complexity in the data center, but the growth of computing at the edge, the emergence of AI/ML and cloud-native containerized workloads mean you need a flexible HCI platform that delivers simplicity anywhere. HyperFlex 4.0 brings new capabilities to take HCI anywhere, so you can easily expand your computing environment from the core, to edge, to multicloud. In this session, you will learn how HyperFlex is extending the simplicity of the modern datacenter anywhere with innovations that accelerate mission-critical and AI/ML workload performance in the core while simplifying edge computing with small cluster solutions that incorporate new cloud-powered management features from Cisco Intersight. Hear how a leader in the energy industry is transforming their oil field operations with Cisco HyperFlex. Session Speakers

Michael Zimmerman, ENGINEER.TECHNICAL MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc.Vijay Venugopal, DIRECTOR.PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, Cisco Systems, Inc.Eugene Kim, MARKETING MANAGER.MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc.Robert de Britto, Infrastructure Solutions Architect, CHEVRONCale Hilts, MARKET MANAGER.PRODUCT MARKETING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Industrial Internet of Things - Securing Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Control Systems - PSOIOT-2200 Wednesday, June 12, 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM | SDCC - Upper Level, Room 33A Session Description Digitization of Critical Infrastructure and Industrial Control Systems creates unprecedented value, but it must be done securely. Session Speakers

Anisha Damani, PRODUCT MANAGER.ENGINEERING, Cisco SystemRuben Lobo, PRODUCT MANAGER.ENGINEERING, Cisco Systems, Inc. Want to learn more? Check out our latest blog: https://blogs.cisco.com/energy/beyond-segmentation-a-practical-approach-to-securing-ot-systems For more information on the sessions above and the full agenda, visit our event website If you haven't already registered, visit our CiscoLive website to register. Share:

