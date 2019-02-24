Log in
MWC Series: New Cybersecurity and Network Management Services for the Digital Transformation of Italian Companies

02/24/2019 | 08:37am EST

A year ago, at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, we shared that we were partnering up with TIM to accelerate the digitization of Italian companies with TIM Safe Web. This year at Mobile World Congress 2019, we shared that we are extending that value with new managed network services and mobile cybersecurity services.

Secure connections with Tim Safe Web also for mobile business customers

Starting this July 2019, that same TIM Safe Web offer that was made available in March 2018 for over 600,000 TIM network business customers, will be extended to TIM mobile network business customers.

Without downloading or installing any software on their devices, all users will enjoy a protection that prevents and blocks requests to connect to potentially dangerous internet sites (at the level of 'Domain Name System - DNS'). This will help eliminate phishing attempts, ransomware, malware and more.

Where are we in this equation? Well, the offer integrates the cybersecurity features provided by our Cisco Umbrella Cloud platform into the TIM network security solutions. The services of our Talos Threat Intelligence unit (part of the Umbrella platform), blocks 20 billion potential threats in transit on networks worldwide…EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. The service is provided by a network of data centers dedicated to cybersecurity cloud services, that guarantee maximum reliability. And right now, there is a node present in Milan, Italy.

Centralized management of networks with SD-WAN (Software Defined - Wide Area Network) solutions

In the past, it was easy to understand where 'boundaries' of corporate networks existed: which sites and data centers were connected, through which nodes, through which and how many devices.

The advent of cloud, or more recently the exponential multi-cloud and mobility growth and the variety of objects, devices and applications available today, introduced new levels of complexity. This complexity is turning networks into dynamic environments where it is more difficult and costly to guarantee performance, management effectiveness, and protection against IT risks.

Tackling and managing this complexity is necessary to be able to innovate and remain competitive. The evolution of network technologies now offers the solutions needed, through a new approach to networking that is based on modern software features that are accessible to both SMEs and large companies.

At the request of their customers, TIM will now provide SD-WAN solutions managed by Cisco Meraki and Cisco Viptela, through its National Support Center. These services will allow the companies to accelerate the processes of digitization and adoption of the cloud offering, with the advantages of Software Defined Networking:

  • Better control and optimization of customer application performance
  • More optimization of the experience of using the main SaaS services such as Office365, Salesforce.com, etc.
  • Fixed / mobile hybrid access services
  • Routing and balancing on an application basis
  • More control and monitoring of applications
  • Multi-cloud ready networking

Our Cisco Meraki SD-WAN solution is ideal for simple IT environments that can benefit from having a tool to fully manage wired and wireless local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN) and security with threat protection.

Cisco Viptela SD-WAN solution is suitable for even sophisticated IT environments, requiring greater customization and advanced traffic routing capabilities, as well as advanced security with threat protection, segmentation, and optimization of connectivity to multi-cloud environments.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 13:36:01 UTC
