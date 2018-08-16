Log in
Newegg Business: We have a winner!

08/16/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Back in June, our team visited our friends at Newegg Business. Their office is not far from us in Southern California, so it is a convenient and quick drive. As previously noted, we love spending time there with this team. Many of the sales team there at Newegg Business are young, full of energy, and soak up the product information like a sponge! Gives us old folk energy!

While there, we did an impromptu contest to see who would sell the most product. Well, I received word that we have a winner yesterday, and his name is Michael Pacheco. He received some new Cisco Small Business gear for his efforts. I am awaiting to see if he has set it all up. Congratulations Michael!

We are coming back to see the team soon and you can bet I will have more for all of you soon. Stay tuned here for the latest product-related updates!

From myself and the rest of the team here at Cisco Small Business, enjoy the rest of the week!

Marc

110-550X Switching | WAP Wireless | RV Series Routing

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
