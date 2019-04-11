Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

People Insights: Getting to the Heart of the Matter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

When you're working with people on a project, it's vital to know who they are. Immediately accessible details such as what department or company they're with, what experience they're bringing to the table, and what they've achieved already, gives you the power to structure the project and its resources effectively. No one can afford to wait days or weeks to find out who they have on the team, and this is becoming even more critical as the pace of business increases and teams are globally distributed.

This is where People Insights comes in. It's an idea that has been pursued for decades but is now here, in a way that is rich, complete, and up-to-date. It's an answer to the team-building challenges that we have all suffered through in the past, such as:

  • 'Get-to-know-you' roundtable sessions. These were often tedious and incomplete. People never know how much or how little to say about themselves, the event takes up a great deal of meeting time, and no one can remember all that static detail anyway.
  • Looking up someone's LinkedIn profile online. They vary in quality and thoroughness and may be incomplete or out of date. They rely on the individuals themselves to keep things up-to-date - and who has time for that?
  • Googling someone. There are a lot of people out there with the same name, and even when you do find the right person, where will you categorize and store the information?

Frankly, all of these are cumbersome, incomplete, and impractical. They take our focus and attention away from the meeting, from the discussion at hand. It's a classic example of the internet-information conundrum: it's all out there, but no one has developed a way to package it and curate it effectively.

Until now.

This is why we built People Insights

It's easy to think of Cisco as a technology company, since, for decades, we have been developing tools and applications that help meetings and businesses run more smoothly and reliably in a highly-connected world. But we are also well aware of the fact that it's people who make projects run smoothly. It's people who collaborate and innovate. It's people that people should focus on.

So, the solution became obvious. Let's leverage our expertise, our computing power, and our AI genius, and blend it with our acquisition of Accompany, whose app set the new standard in collecting and consolidating vital professional information about participants. Let's present it as a profile tab, a traveling bio that reveals the right type of data about every person, easily visible and clickable, and always up-to-date. Right there on your screen.

Privacy is paramount

The goal with People Insights is to make life easier, less stressful, and more engaging for everyone out there who is busily working away with projects and teams. So, we made sure that the information pulled into every person's individual People Insights profile is already publicly available (nothing confidential), and we also ensure that everyone can edit their profile further, changing or removing any information that just isn't quite right.

We don't want legions of worried people. We want confident and engaged people who are looking to maximize the synergy of their team by knowing the context and talents of those around them.

And besides, it is so much easier to connect, human-to-human, when you can not only see a person's face, but also find things in common - a college, an acquaintance, a company, an interest or a skill, that warms the relationship and brings greater creative capacity to the fore.

The Centerpiece of great collaboration

We think People Insights is pretty awesome, and so do many industry analysts and experts. At recent events such as our Cisco Analyst Summit (see my blog post here) and the powerhouse industry event Enterprise Connect, we received hefty kudos from a wide selection of people - industry experts and corporate customers alike, who know what they need, and who saw it in the People Insights solution.

Bottom line is, work is done better when people know each other better, and when, together, they can hit the ground running. We feel People Insights truly gets to the heart of the matter - the human element that every team ultimately tries to harness. It builds trust and engagement. This makes people more efficient, better able to brainstorm and spark new ideas. It helps elevate performance by vastly reducing the time needed to search, figure out who is who, and understand their background. It creates more time for teams to become more cohesive, helping them tap into strengths, common experiences, and greater synergies.

As great as any technology is, productivity and profitability ultimately come from human effort and collaboration. With People Insights, we feel we have energized that perfect missing link between people and technology that surpasses anything that has come before.

What is Cognitive Collaboration? Learn more, see Cognitive Collaboration Solutions

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
12:08pPEOPLE INSIGHTS : Getting to the Heart of the Matter
PU
11:28aCISCO : Shows Commitment to the Media Industry, Wins “Best in Show” ..
PU
11:08aCISCO : Why Marketing for the Future is on Minds Everywhere
PU
11:08aCISCO : Happy National Pets Day from Cisco Collaboration
PU
11:08aTHE EVOLUTION OF SMART CITIES : big data, digital transportation, and smart poli..
PU
10:28aCISCO : Tap this Ecosystem to Maximize your CAPEX AND OPEX Investments
PU
09:23aCISCO : Keys to a Successful Automation Project
PU
08:18aALWAYS OVERBOOKED : The Cisco Book Club in Bangalore
PU
08:08aCISCO : Healthcare Providers Worldwide Adopt Cisco ACI as their Prescription for..
PU
07:32aPLDT : picks Cisco for 5G transport network overhaul
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 696 M
EBIT 2019 16 549 M
Net income 2019 12 500 M
Finance 2019 12 807 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 20,12
P/E ratio 2020 18,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,28x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 54,4 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS28.83%245 721
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD37.19%46 660
NOKIA OYJ2.74%32 852
ERICSSON AB16.02%32 595
ARISTA NETWORKS52.94%24 404
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS24.04%23 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About