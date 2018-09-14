Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Plan, Test, Deploy: The Best Ways to Prevent Network Outages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:38am CEST

Chances are, if you are in engineering, you have been involved in an outage at some stage in your career - be this your current role or a former role. No one likes the unexpected wake-up calls at 01:00am or working late and missing family and personal time. There have been many times in my own career when my network changed, and no matter how much I had planned nothing could have prevented the unforeseen results and outcomes. Having a good rollback plan is an important part of the deployment plan (I learned that the hard way!)

But let me ask you this, how many times have you said to yourself (or your co-workers or managers), 'if only we could test our changes before we deployed them to our production network.' More than a few I suspect, and thus my next question …

Is CI/CD the answer?

The short answer is yes, but putting this into practice can be tricky, and you need to be sure that these changes are going to have a much higher success rate. We would all like to deploy more and work faster. But we need a way to test and validate our changes, regardless of whether the change is a simple update to existing configurations or something totally new.

The PyATS package was initially developed internally in Cisco, and is now available to the general public starting early 2018 through Cisco DevNet.

Build your own test cases

Not everyone is so lucky as to have a replicate of their network (or part of it) tucked away in a data center, just sitting there with no customers using it, and where changes can be tested before being added to the production network. Do not fear, help is at hand.

No doubt you have heard of Cisco VIRL. Many people have used Cisco VIRL for years to study and learn, but why not use this as your production network test environment? Whether you've used VIRL in this way or not, you should take a look at the advances and new tools that can help you bring up your test environment faster,and provide you with reliable testing? If you have been following #devnet you may have seen that we have been showing you how to use VIRL and other tools for a long time now. The two top tools we use daily with VIRL are:

  • PyATS - pyATS is 100% fully developed, implemented using Python, and is designed to be usable independent of any other existing infrastructures. It is engineered to be suitable for agile, rapid development iterations, with the ability to handle a wide variety of testing scenarios and requirements, from white-box unit-testing, to black-box, feature, performance/scale testing & beyond
  • virl-utils - virl-utils gives you a DevOps-style CLI to interact with VIRL servers remotely. You can clone the GitHub repo for this and start using this today.

DevNet Sandbox lets you try it yourself, free!

Yes, you can! We run a number of sandbox's in the devnet sandbox for you to try and test these tools for yourself. If you are looking for more information on any of these tools here are some great resources.

Still want more? Register now for NetDevOps Live! a weekly webinar series from DevNet where anything related to network automation, programmability, and NetDevOps is on the table and fair game for discussion.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:38aPLAN, TEST, DEPLOY : The Best Ways to Prevent Network Outages
PU
09/13CISCO : Personalize in-store experiences. First step? Security.
PU
09/13Global Internet of Things Market Expected to Surpass CAGR of 27.5% by 2023 - ..
AQ
09/13CISCO : Helping Kids Cope With College
PU
09/13IN PURSUIT OF INVISIBILITY : Fileless Malware
PU
09/13CISCO : Don’t Forget About Cisco at 2018 MWCA
PU
09/13Global Internet of Things Market Expected to Surpass CAGR of 27.5% by 2023 &n..
AQ
09/13CISCO : Fast Lane on iOS 12 opens up new ‘lanes’ for the mobile work..
PU
09/13SIGANALYZER : Signature analysis with CASC
PU
09/13GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION SERIES : Cisco Supply Chain Driving Positive Climate Actio..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Co.. 
09/13Netgear Acquires Meural For Digital Art Frame Platform Tech 
09/13Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 17,49
P/E ratio 2020 16,38
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%214 350
QUALCOMM12.07%105 409
ERICSSON44.22%28 486
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 444
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 042
HARRIS CORPORATION15.40%18 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.