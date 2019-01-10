Log in
Cisco Systems

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 11:51:43 am
43.015 USD   -0.70%
2018Nio, China rival to Tesla, says U.S. head to step down
RE
2018CISCO : Avoids Negative Impact Of Tariffs
DJ
2018Cisco beats as network gear demand rises, new bets pay off
RE
News 
News

Pylocky Unlocked: Cisco Talos releases PyLocky ransomware decryptor

0
01/10/2019 | 11:09am EST
Threat Research

PyLocky is a family of ransomware written in Python that attempts to masquerade as a Locky variant. This ransomware will encrypt all files on a victim machine before demanding that the user pay a ransom to gain access to their decrypted files. To combat this ransomware, Cisco Talos is releasing a free decryption tool. Because our tool requires the capturing of the initial PyLocky command and control (C2) traffic of an infected machine, it will only work to recover the files on an infected machine where network traffic has been monitored. If the initial C2 traffic has not been captured, our decryption tool will not be able to recover files on an infected machine. This is because the initial callout is used by the malware to send the C2 servers information that it uses in the encryption process.

For more information, check out the full post here.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:08:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 580 M
EBIT 2019 16 370 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 15,22
P/E ratio 2020 14,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 195 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS0.53%194 765
QUALCOMM-1.69%68 621
NOKIA OYJ5.92%34 696
ERICSSON4.54%30 662
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.97%18 992
ARISTA NETWORKS2.97%16 364
