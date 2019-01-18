Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 05:59:59 pm
45.145 USD   +2.11%
2018Nio, China rival to Tesla, says U.S. head to step down
RE
2018CISCO : Avoids Negative Impact Of Tariffs
DJ
2018Cisco beats as network gear demand rises, new bets pay off
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Security Choice: Simpler Buying for more Effective Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 07:54pm EST

Security is difficult. Detecting and stopping constantly evolving attacks is a never-ending (and often thankless) challenge.

And worse, the current state of security finds companies working with many products that don't fit or work together. Managing so many product consoles and alerts makes complexity a primary security challenge.

Licensing Headaches

Adding to the challenge is staying on top of managing software licenses for these products - organizations are left managing dozens - if not hundreds - of licenses. IDC estimates that software license complexity costs organizations an average of 25 percent of their annual software license budgets. That's massive.

Disparate product licenses - all being activated and expiring at different times - are hard to keep track of, and can lead to many problems including critical gaps in security, inability to quickly deploy technology needed to fight attacks, unused technology and wasted money and often large overages due at the end of the year, impacting future budgets.

We have to wonder, shouldn't security vendors be making things easier, not harder?

Cisco Security Choice Enterprise Agreement

Cisco is uniquely stepping up to solve these issues. Our new Security Choice Enterprise Agreement lets organizations choose any three or more qualified security products and get all the benefits and flexibility of our buying programs.

As we consider how to simplify the way we see and respond to threats - we realize a key part of simplifying security is also making security simpler to buy.

Choice does this.

Software management gets streamlined with one single portal managing all software. Resources go further since products are discounted and free growth is included.

You get anytime access to the Cisco security portfolio and even get payment flexibility over time.

What makes Choice so strong are the specifics so let's look at the beneficial aspects:

Simple software management

  • One single agreement with a simple portal - With Security Choice, customers get a single agreement for all Cisco Security software. What is more, all software licenses terminate at the same time and are managed through one easy-to-use portal. Software management headaches become a thing of the past. Security is only one part of the Cisco Enterprise Agreement along with networking, data center and collaboration. All Cisco software can be included in the same master enterprise agreement and manged from the same place for simplicity.

Fast security responses

  • Fast deployment of critical technologies - Through the portal, customers can quickly obtain the technology they need, when they need it, without complex and lengthy licensing processes. This means critical security and compliance functions aren't put at risk over sales cycles.

Resources go further

  • Product discounts - Products are discounted up front - the more products included, the greater the discount.
  • 20 percent growth included - If customers grow during the course of a contract they have a growth allowance of up to 20 percent.
  • 'True Forward' terms - Replacing the typical 'true up' process for licensing, 'true forward' does not penalize success. Traditionally, in 'true up' scenarios, if a customer uses more software than originally acquired, they owe money for the overages. Not so with Cisco. If a customer exceeds their free 20 percent growth allowance, they will only pay for this extra usage moving forward, starting at their next software check-in, not in arrears.
  • Support and upgrades - 24/7 technical support, software release updates, and product upgrades are included.

Predictable billing

  • Annual payments with 0% financing - Not only can customers pay annually over three or five years, but they can also finance at 0% interest.

A 70% Advantage

According to ESG, the simplicity of managing a Cisco Enterprise Agreement allows companies to reduce manpower dedicated to licensing by an average of 70 percent.

In more concrete terms, with the Cisco Enterprise Agreement, a U.S.-based health insurance company decreased the time it spends on licensing tasks from 40 hours per week to just five hours.

To find out more about this transformative new buying program, contact your Cisco sales representative or reseller, or click here to learn more.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 00:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
07:54pCISCO : Threat Roundup for Jan. 11 to Jan. 18
PU
07:54pCISCO : Three Ways Cisco Plays Cupid with Partner Success
PU
07:54pCISCO : DNA Center Network Automation with Template Programmer API – Part ..
PU
07:54pSECURITY CHOICE : Simpler Buying for more Effective Security
PU
07:54pCISCO : Building an Effective Privacy Framework
PU
01/17SCALABLE SOLUTIONS FOR THE AI DATA P : FlashStack for AI
PU
01/17CISCO : New Meraki Sessions in the DevNet Zone at CLEUR!
PU
01/17CISCO : NRF 2019 Key Takeaways to meet Consumer Expectations
PU
01/17CISCO : Performance, Scale, and Flexibility for Accelerating AI / ML
PU
01/17CISCO AND CORNING : Wireless Network Success
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 577 M
EBIT 2019 16 369 M
Net income 2019 12 727 M
Finance 2019 13 694 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
EV / Sales 2020 3,43x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS2.03%198 766
QUALCOMM-2.88%66 390
NOKIA OYJ3.70%33 489
ERICSSON-2.59%28 051
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-1.12%18 598
ARISTA NETWORKS4.90%16 672
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.