Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Service Providers: The Quest to Attain NFV Enlightenment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

The promise of Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) was to lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for the network and to improve service agility (time-to-market). However, like all new technologies, the hype of expectations has subsided over time, and disillusionment has set-in for network Service Providers with false starts on NFV investments.

NFV hype cycle

Fortunately, with experience comes 'enlightenment', and given that NFV has been deployed in live networks for a variety of functions and at various scales for years now, SPs are now able to ascertain the best practice approach and create true business value paired with 'enhanced productivity'.

Looking forward, NFV platforms will be essential as they serve as the foundation for upcoming architectural shifts; to 5G core, edge computing (MEC) and cloud-native functions.

Best Practice for NFV Platforms

There are various approaches to building an NFV environment, from single-vendor vertical stack to a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach building a platform from various vendor and open-source software.

NFV platform stack approaches

Over time, Service Providers have discovered that the Vertical approach may not be as capital-efficient, due to its fixed configuration leaving stranded capacity assets. On the other hand, the DIY approach promises horizontal scaling but the complexities of integration and operations creates prohibitive additional costs, a struggle only the largest service providers are equipped to navigate.

Considering both options, the most efficient approach appears to be a combination of both, packaging the platform in modules for life-cycle management, but remaining open to supporting various virtual network functions (VNFs) to support horizontal scaling. This creates a platform that is Open and Modular with the right balance of multi-function scaling, with carrier-grade operational packaging and a single point of ownership.

Requirements of an Open Modular NFV Platform

An NFV platform must create business value; optimized to lower network TCO and increase service agility.

An open modular NFV platform achieves this with:

  • A scalable architecture for large core to small edge locations, with common orchestration
  • Network DC SDN that supports bare-metal, VM and container functions
  • End to end instrumentation for carrier grade operations
  • Modular life-cycle management for up-grades
  • The ability to support a wide range of multi-tenanted VNFs with an eco-system of pre-validated VNFs and a replicable process for new VNF on-boarding

Benefits of an Open Modular NFV Platform

Based on keen observations and conversations with customers, the benefits of this approach have been proven. Personally, I have witnessed service agility (time-to-market) improvements of more than 10x, with new services pushed to launch in a matter of days instead of the several months the process used to require.

Replacing a separate vertical NFV stack deployment with a single open modular platform has shown TCO improvement of more than 30%, attributed to operations, power and rack space reductions.

These results are encouraging, with the tangible business benefits indicating that we have attained enlightenment on how NFV platforms should be built for the Service Providers of the future.

Resources

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
05:28pCISCO : Continuing innovations on Nexus9K ITD – Additional server load-bal..
PU
05:08pSERVICE PROVIDERS : The Quest to Attain NFV Enlightenment
PU
01:53pCISCO : How Webex Teams Delivered Workplace Transformation at Cisco
PU
01:28pCISCO : Network Service Based Automation Part 1 – The Experience
PU
01:28pMULTIPLY IT : Fostering Diversity & Inclusion
PU
12:23pCISCO : Our World in Transition and Our Future Demands
PU
12:23pCISCO : Threats in encrypted traffic
PU
12:03pCISCO : Open Document format creates twist in maldoc landscape
PU
11:18aCISCO : A Year-Round Commitment
PU
10:38aCISCO : Collaboration Is Less Like Eating, More Like Breathing—With Webex ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 923 M
EBIT 2020 17 198 M
Net income 2020 12 235 M
Finance 2020 11 789 M
Yield 2020 2,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,56x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 55,67  $
Last Close Price 48,84  $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.30.03%41 988
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.94%28 346
NOKIA OYJ-8.70%28 231
ERICSSON AB1.23%26 615
ARISTA NETWORKS15.23%18 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group