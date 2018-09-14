Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Status: Verified. Cisco AMP for Endpoints Hits the Mark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

Many times, when people think of the term 'Next Generation Endpoint Security' they are thinking about a list of capabilities, preventative engines, detection mechanisms, and response capabilities. With so many elements, it becomes incredibly difficult to gauge how they work in the real world. At the end of the day, it all boils down to one important question: will this solution help me defend my critical information assets against today's advanced threats?

To determine if Cisco AMP for Endpoints is the answer to your question, we commissioned Miercom to take some of today's most advanced malware and document the performance and behavior. Traditional product tests and evaluations focus on prevention and is generally scored with a percentage of threats blocked, and that may be great for the 99% of threats. But what about the 1% of threats you really care about? These are the threats that are designed and crafted to wreak havoc in your environment.

In order to effectively test advanced malware beyond just the prevention, Miercom broke down each attack into discrete phases. These were key points in time where the malware executed or expanded its footprint on the endpoint. In turn, these stages define every potential point in time we can terminate the malware.

The first phase generally starts with detection at point in time but then becomes more intricate. As the malware begins to execute and propagate on the system, different elements and engines of AMP for Endpoints will detect and block the malware from continuing to progress.

Being able to stop these attacks at multiple points ensures that no matter what the situation, or how the malware was crafted or modified to avoid detection, there will be some point in time where we can detect and respond to the threat to prevent damage to the endpoint.

Beyond just testing advanced malware, a core element in next generation endpoint security is incident response capabilities. Detecting and responding to all phases in an attack is important to automatically protect your endpoints, but the ability to understand how far the attack may have gotten or what it did while it was on the endpoint is crucial in asset recovery and incident response. Miercom handcrafted malware to execute on the endpoints to evaluate how quickly potential new threats could be detected and what it would take to deconstruct behavior and intent. During the test, AMP for Endpoints provided everything needed to quickly and effectively understand the attack and respond.

Miercom states:

'Cisco AMP produced alerts and warnings of serious potential for compromise which requires investigation. Utilizing the device trajectory and the events created by AMP, a clear understanding of the attack vectors can be reconstructed for analysis.'

We understand that it is impossible to evaluate every product against every attack. However, with Miercom's validation of Cisco AMP for Endpoints and all of its prevention, detection, and response capabilities against real-world advanced threats, you can better understand how this solution can protect you and how it can help identify any malicious activity on your endpoints.

Learn more in the full report, 'Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints Security Testing '.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 17:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
07:53pCISCO : Threat Roundup for September 7 to September 14
PU
07:53pSTATUS : Verified. Cisco AMP for Endpoints Hits the Mark
PU
05:29pT-Mobile Launches World's Largest Virtual Packet Core with Cisco in Preparati..
AQ
05:13pCISCO : The Power of the Partner Ecosystem in our Consumer and Content Industrie..
PU
02:18pCISCO : Indonesia and Cisco announce agreement to accelerate and realize a digit..
PU
02:13pMY FIRST INTERNSHIP EXPERIENCE WITH : I came back for more!)
PU
12:10pCISCO : & Gigamon Hardware
AQ
12:08pCISCO : 58-- PhoneEquipmentRWC
AQ
10:04aCISCO : CEO Chuck Robbins meets PM, signs pact with BSNL, Niti Aayog
AQ
06:38aPLAN, TEST, DEPLOY : The Best Ways to Prevent Network Outages
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Co.. 
09/13Netgear Acquires Meural For Digital Art Frame Platform Tech 
09/13Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,62
P/E ratio 2020 16,51
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.34%215 950
QUALCOMM12.07%109 610
ERICSSON44.22%28 943
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.63%20 468
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.64%20 207
HARRIS CORPORATION15.40%19 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.