Tech Shares Lead Markets Lower

11/14/2019 | 10:08am EST

By Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks bobbed around the flat line Thursday, putting the market's rally on hold, after a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems pulled some other technology stocks lower.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were mostly flat after closing at records a day earlier. The blue-chip index was up 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27790, while the S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2%.

Cisco said late Wednesday that it expects to book its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years. The networking giant, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, blamed lighter customer spending for the lackluster outlook.

Shares of Cisco fell 6%, dropping along with several other technology stocks, including shares of Juniper Networks and F5 Networks, which declined 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Investors also contended with ongoing questions around whether the U.S. and China will reach a trade truce and weak economic data out of China.

China reported disappointing numbers for industrial output, household consumption and fixed-asset investment. The figures added to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is broadly slowing -- as consumer inflation accelerates. The data follows a Wall Street Journal report that trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG fell 3.4% after it said Thursday that it plans to cut jobs and slash personnel costs to offset expenses required to lower car emissions. Luxury apparel maker Burberry Group shares rose 2.4% after it beat expectations in first-half earnings, adding to the broad rebound in luxury stocks this year.

Asian stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng waned 0.9% as antigovernment protests snarled the city. Clashes between police and protesters have intensified in recent days. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% following weaker-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product data, and Korea's Kospi gained 0.8%.

-- Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.33% 2905.24 End-of-day quote.16.31%
CISCO SYSTEMS -7.74% 44.71 Delayed Quote.11.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27774.4 Delayed Quote.18.71%
F5 NETWORKS -1.37% 144.23 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
HANG SENG -0.78% 26319.48 Real-time Quote.2.64%
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. -1.44% 24.965 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.42% 2128.91 Real-time Quote.3.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 8247.709951 Delayed Quote.30.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 8471.54621 Delayed Quote.27.89%
NIKKEI 225 -0.76% 23141.55 Real-time Quote.17.51%
S&P 500 0.06% 3094.6 Delayed Quote.23.42%
