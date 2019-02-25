The Countdown Starts Now: Cisco Live Melbourne, 2019

March is the perfect month to visit Melbourne. From technology events, to the Formula 1 Grand Prix… there is always something fun to do while enjoying the beautiful weather that Melbourne has to offer. This year, Cisco Live Melbourne is happening March 5-8th at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

At the outset, Cisco Live Melbourne provides the opportunity to Data Center technology professionals the opportunity to meet, learn, and collaborate with industry experts in cutting edge technologies. Let's review the excitement that's in store.

This year we have daily keynotes that will feature Cisco leadership and business luminaries on the main stage, who are ready to share unique insights on the state of Cisco and IT opportunities ahead. To adorn the keynotes, we have multiple Innovation talks on state-of-art topics such as, Data Center, Security, and Collaboration, among major ones. Check out our thought leadership links for details. Frank Palumbo, SVP Global Data Center Sales, Cisco is giving a Data Center Innovation Talk (INTGEN-1634) and will discuss all buzz on Cisco's latest Data Center innovations.

Now, I want to segue to Cisco ACI, Tetration, CNAE and DevNet specifics. From a huge collection of 50+ DevNet sessions, Cisco Data Center customers can choose state-of-art sessions such as 'Hands on with ACI and Kubernetes App (DEVWKS-3616), 'Intro to MLP (DEVWKS-1754) ', 'Mastering ACI programmability (DEVWKS-2001)' and many more workshops and learning labs, featuring NX-OS, ACI, CNAE and Tetration. In addition, we have cool demos featuring all Data Center technologies across our five solution stops, located at the Cisco stand.

Check the DevNet program guide for details on presenter details, timings and the session abstract. The top draw at the DevNet zone is the special 'takeover session' on Wednesday, March 6th, at 12 p.m. local time. In this session as you will get to hear Cisco Data Center Marketing Exec and VP, DD Dasgupta give his intro speech about how our open API approach has helped customers deploy our Data Center technologies across diverse use-cases and as a pre-integrated solution jointly with our technology ecosystem partners. You will also hear our business unit execs present latest innovations, featuring ACI multi-cloud networking at the DevNet theater, and you'll get a chance to network with our architects and technologists at the demo pods. The takeover also features an 'Amazing Race' themed competition, where you get to crack tech puzzles and get a chance at winning cool Bose headsets. A full hour of giveaways and fun awaits you. Be sure to reserve this slot in your calendar for Wednesday, you won't want to miss it.

World of Solutions:

The World of Solutions (WOS) is the energetic core of Cisco Live. You'll have the chance to learn about the latest innovations from Cisco and our partners. Think of it as the place to be when you are not in a session. It is a lively pace with several Cisco partners ready to engage with you. Besides product and solutions demos, the WOS will give you the opportunity to attend Innovation talks, think-tank sessions, meet the expert zones, and see prima-facie futuristic innovations at the Innovation pavilion. Return to the World of Solutions throughout the week for special events and more opportunities to catch up with your existing IT suppliers, view demonstrations, and explore the latest solutions from Cisco and the industry's top vendors.

Social Networking:

As a Cisco Live attendee, you benefit from the opportunity to interact with your peers, Cisco staff and partner technical experts in both structured and informal settings. Our Welcome Reception and Customer Appreciation Event are the highlights of the week's social calendar.

For the first time in four years, we are bringing the Customer Appreciation Event back to the Melbourne convention center. Immerse yourself in interactive experiences, games and more. This will be a night to celebrate at Cisco Live, with 'Neon Lights' as the theme for this year. Hot Dub Time machine, will be the headline act for this fun event. Read more on the Social Events & Networking Onsite section.

I can go on and on, but I'd never be able to cover all of the excitement in store. There is so much more you can explore on your own, and our Meet and Greet ambassadors will be happy to assist you at the show. As for me, if time permits, I plan on a tour of the world famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and explore some of Melbourne's picturesque parks and its green spaces. Safe travels and a happy Cisco Live.

