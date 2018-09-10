Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Webex Backbone: Because Every Millisecond Counts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

My global team of infrastructure and cloud engineers spans more than 22 locations worldwide. When I have my team meetings, people join from many continents using Webex. And because video meetings are more productive than just audio meetings, I require my team to use video.

Now imagine having users across the globe - some at home, some at their workplace, some traveling - trying to join a video meeting. If someone doesn't experience high-quality video in the meetings, they're more likely to 'fall back to audio' to get their job done. Worse yet, they may leave the meeting entirely because they felt they weren't getting value.

Maybe more than any other, our team understands what it takes to make this happen. It just so happens that we run the Webex Platform. We're a great use case for our own products. And we're constantly working to bring you the best possible experience no matter where your people connect.

The Achilles heel for video meetings is usually the connectivity. The path between you and the server in the cloud can be lossy, jittery, and incur high latency. Webex's Globally Distributed Meetings architecture lets you connect to the nearest data center, with the lowest possible latency to that server.

Now imagine a meeting where your participants are in Asia, Europe, and North America. They each connect the nearest data center. A meeting requires that each of these data centers talk to each other. The more data centers, the more potential challenges. The path between two or more data centers could also have high packet loss, jitter, or latency.

How do we solve it? We route all meetings traffic on a managed network optimized for media. This approach spans the globe and provides low loss, low jitter, and high-bandwidth connectivity between you and the closest data center, and between data centers. It's a unique approach that only Cisco can take because of our deep networking and security heritage. Cisco Webex is the only service built and optimized for real-time media.

We've been working for the past decade to build out the Webex backbone as the engine behind Webex Meetings and Webex Teams. This global pillar connects the entire world of Webex with a high-quality, redundant, media-optimized network. So now, when you have global meetings, the traffic hops onto the Webex backbone like a 'hot potato' and we can manage routing your traffic. Hot Potato routing lets us take the packet off the public Internet as soon as possible and carry it on our private backbone. This allows us to provide you with low packet loss, low jitter, and low-latency/high-bandwidth connectivity.

The Webex backbone connects all our data centers with redundant paths at scale. We have some data center locations that are connected using dual 100G links. Traffic on this backbone is optimized for media and we remove as many choke points as possible while still providing a highly secure network. As Webex Meetings traffic continues to grow, this network is monitored by 24×7 operations around the world. For a network that is used at such a large scale, we have built in a lot of telemetry to monitor the various legs of our backbone for optimal performance.

Cisco built the core of the Internet. So it is no secret that this backbone is built with the latest and greatest Cisco network devices - from Layer 2 to Layer 7. We leverage the best minds from our networking business unit to create a network that can power more than 6 billion minutes a month for hundreds of millions of monthly users worldwide.

In certain circumstances, when entering new markets, we use the public cloud to quickly ramp up our global footprint. In each instance we directly connect our purpose-built backbone to the public cloud. This allows you to get the benefits of our backbone around the globe - even to our public cloud deployments. As the traffic increases in these locations, we expand our data center footprint. For example, we've recently deployed our public-cloud data centers in Latin America and there are many more are in the works.

Another key aspect of the Webex backbone is that it offers unprecedented security. Not only is the traffic on the backbone monitored, Webex encrypts all media traffic between its cloud locations in transit.

Other solutions claim to have as many or even more locations worldwide. However, none of them have a media-optimized network to deliver the kind of video, voice, and content quality today's businesses demand. Most connect their users to the cloud or the different locations in their cloud over the Internet and the backhaul between data centers is not a media optimized real time network. This is likely to deliver poor video experience, disenchanted users, and a 'fall back to audio' experience.

Our goal is to give you a great experience so you do not have to worry about the mechanics of a meeting, just participating in it with your colleagues. By providing a great meetings experience via the Webex backbone, we are well on our way.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 13:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:42pCISCO : Open Standards and New Technologies Will Accelerate the Internet of Thin..
PU
03:17pTHE WEBEX BACKBONE : Because Every Millisecond Counts
PU
02:17pCISCO : Unveils Server for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
PU
02:17pCISCO : News Release
PU
02:17pTHE AI MANDATE : To Boldly Go Where No Data Center Has Gone Before
PU
02:17pCISCO : Evolving Your Network with Cloud Native Technology
PU
02:02pCISCO : UCS 480 ML M5 Server – Performance and Capacity for AI
PU
09/09CISCO : 70-- Cisco Products
AQ
09/08CISCO : What is SD-WAN?
PU
09/08Juniper-Ericsson partnership aimed at 5G market
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:50aSeeing Through The Hype And Gimmicks 
09/09Is Cisco Still A Buy? 
09/09Barclays Invests In Beacon Platform For FinTech Developer Platform 
09/07My Dividend Growth Portfolio - 38 Holdings, 1 Buy, 1 Sale 
09/07Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) August Summary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 17,55
P/E ratio 2020 16,44
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS22.85%221 271
QUALCOMM9.93%103 396
ERICSSON45.81%28 892
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.35%20 574
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.36%19 982
HARRIS CORPORATION13.08%18 793
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.