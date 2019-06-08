Log in
Together is better: Innovating with Industry Solution Partners at CLUS 2019

06/08/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

In a couple short days, the San Diego International Airport will be buzzing with people heading home after another great Cisco Live US. My hope is that the only problem you'll have at that time is fitting all the t-shirts, light sabers and prizes from the show floor into your carry-on bag (if this is your first time at CLUS, you'll soon know what I'm talking about).

If you're like me, you're tuning into the action remotely this week with your favorite Michael Scott coffee mug in hand. I love being able to watch online from my home office, but there's something about being together that's just, well, better. Learning, growing, performing and transforming… together.

Even though I can't be there to feel the excitement of togetherness with the 30,000+ CLUS attendees, I am beyond excited to share some of the industry solutions that we've built together with our partners. Cisco's partner ecosystem is made up of partners who strive to help customers accelerate their digital transformation - across a wide range of industries. A handful of these partners will be at Cisco Live this week demonstrating our joint industry solutions, telling all about the outcomes we're delivering, and showcasing why coming together to build these solutions is better for our customers.

Read below and find out why visiting each of these partners should be on your Cisco Live To-do list…

Eaton

How are you protecting your Cisco solutions from power disruptions? Interruption to business continuity is not tolerated by end users today, so manage power smarter across your Cisco platforms with a proactive power management strategy by Eaton. At Cisco Live, you can learn how and have a little fun while you're at it. Visit Eaton in booth 3315 to take a seat on the legendary ePDU G3 Throne, a nearly seven-foot throne comprised primarily of Eaton rack power distribution units (PDUs). While in the booth, participate in hands-on demonstrations of Eaton's latest power management solutions including a Lithium Ion-powered UPS that delivers twice the battery life of a standard UPS, High Density rack PDUs with up to 54 outlets and 11 color options and Intelligent Power Manager software that enables Cisco users to automate policy-based remediation of power-related issues. Find out more here.

Itron

Now, more than ever, we need to focus on creating resilient communities. At Itron, we are innovating the way utilities and cities use energy and water. Our strategic partnership with Cisco brings together our respective expertise in IT and OT, ensuring that our customers receive industry-leading Field Area Networks along with applications that are proven to address critical challenges like outage management, water conservation and community safety.

Together, we're delivering the next wave of innovation and millions of connected devices to leading utilities like BC Hydro, Duke Energy, First Energy. Hear more about our shared vision at our presentation in the Solutions Theater at Cisco Live, Monday, June 10 at 6:30 pm. Then drop and meet us in the exhibit hall at kiosk 1925-E to continue the conversation, try our Water AMI Value Calculator or simply learn more!

Hitachi Vantara

Prepare your business for the future with solutions from Hitachi Vantara and Cisco that offer a data-driven foundation and deliver unchallenged reliability. Learn how you can activate leading-edge technology and deliver better business outcomes that accelerate your modernization journey with resilient infrastructure that just works. Stop by our booth #2621 to hear more about the solutions from Hitachi Vantara and Cisco.

There are several ways to connect with Hitachi Vantara at Cisco Live US. Executive meetings are available through Thursday, June 13, so don't hesitate to book a private meeting. Hitachi Vantara will also be hosting a hot breakfast with Mimosas and Bloody Mary's to kick off the last day at Cisco Live on Thursday June 13th. Stop by the booth to start the day right. No RSVP needed.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is excited to exhibit at Cisco Live for the first time. We will be highlighting the latest advancements in our building automation technology, including the new Johnson Controls MRP ring-enabled IP controller solution, connected by Cisco technology. We know that many building operators struggle with implementing IP-based solutions, because there are many perceived challenges in doing so - high cost, high security risk, lack of IT expertise. But with a well-implemented solution, building operators can unlock unparalleled system resiliency and cost effectiveness. The Johnson Controls solution combines Johnson Controls IP equipment controllers with Cisco Industrial Ethernet switching technologies and the Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP) for ring topologies. All enabled by flexible, user-friendly configuration tools.

To speak with our BAS experts and see a demo of the Johnson Controls IP controller solution, stop by Booth 1505-F in the Digital Building Village.

Schneider Electric

Partnering for over 15 years, Schneider Electric compliments the Cisco Live US event week with solutions for data centers, networks, building and industrial enterprises. By combining Schneider Electric's operational technology leadership with Cisco's leading networking and communications expertise, customers can leverage the IT/OT convergence to transform their operational efficiency. Visit the booth to find out more about simplifying your edge computing needs to help your business ensure cost efficiencies and flexibility with our APC by Schneider solutions. Learn from Smart Building experts how to meet the needs of the growing population by enabling sustainable design and applying active energy management for buildings in the digital economy era.

Visit booth 1115 and attend the 'Buildings Re-invented' Cisco Live Think Tank session with #SchneiderElectric on June 11th at 3:20pm.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 08 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 23:52:04 UTC
