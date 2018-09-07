Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/07 03:15:10 pm
47.065 USD   -0.45%
03:07pCISCO : The Promise of the Cisco Hybrid Cloud Platform for Google Cl..
PU
02:52pVULNERABILITY S : CVE-2018-3952 / CVE-2018-4010 – Multi-provid..
PU
02:42pCISCO : Grab your Umbrella !!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vulnerability Spotlight: CVE-2018-3952 / CVE-2018-4010 – Multi-provider VPN Client Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:52pm CEST
Threat Research

Discovered by Paul Rascagneres.

Cisco Talos has discovered two similar vulnerabilities in the ProtonVPN and NordVPN VPN clients. The vulnerabilities allow attackers to execute code as an administrator on Microsoft Windows operating systems from a standard user. The vulnerabilities were assigned to the CVE IDs TALOS-2018-0622 / CVE-2018-3952 (NordVPN) and TALOS-2018-0679 / CVE-2018-4010 (ProntonVPN).

The vulnerabilities are similar to a bug previously discovered by VerSprite in April 2018: CVE-2018-10169. That same month, both clients released similar patches to fix this flaw. However, we identified a way to bypass that patch. Despite the fix, it is still possible to execute code as an administrator on the system. The details section later on in this post will explain the first patch, why it was not successful, and how the editors finally fixed the problem.

More information

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:51:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
03:07pCISCO : The Promise of the Cisco Hybrid Cloud Platform for Google Cloud, Deliver..
PU
02:52pVULNERABILITY SPOTLIGHT : CVE-2018-3952 / CVE-2018-4010 – Multi-provider V..
PU
02:43pCISCO : Named Leader in Three Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports in Four Months
AQ
02:42pCISCO : Grab your Umbrella !!
PU
02:02pCISCO : CBT Nuggets Announces New Cisco CCNA Cyber Ops 210-250 (SECFND) Course
AQ
01:18pCISCO : & Gigamon Hardware
AQ
01:09pCISC : Cisco
AQ
01:09pCISCO : and APC Complete System
AQ
10:24aCISCO : Voxbone Welcomes Former Cisco Collaboration Senior Vice President to its..
AQ
09/06CISCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Presents at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference.. 
09/06A Look At The 5G Opportunity 
09/06Cisco Got Its Mojo Back 
09/05First Quarterly Update - Steve's Dividend Portfolio And Strategy For Replacin.. 
09/05Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management Presents at Macquarie and CiscoSD-WAN T.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 431 M
EBIT 2019 16 082 M
Net income 2019 12 250 M
Finance 2019 14 930 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS23.47%222 352
QUALCOMM9.90%103 367
ERICSSON46.48%28 850
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.26%20 707
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.66%20 036
HARRIS CORPORATION14.85%18 950
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.