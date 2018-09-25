Log in
Vulnerability Spotlight: Epee Levin Packet Deserialization Code Execution Vulnerability

09/25/2018 | 07:34pm CEST
Threat Research

This vulnerability was discovered by Lilith (>_>) of Cisco Talos.

The Epee library, which is leveraged by a large number of cryptocurrencies, contains an exploitable code execution vulnerability in the Levin deserialization functionality. An attacker can send a specially crafted network packet to cause a logic flaw, resulting in remote code execution.

In accordance with our coordinated disclosure policy, Cisco Talos has worked with the developers of Monero 'Lithium Luna' to ensure that these issues have been resolved and that an update has been made available for affected users. It is recommended that this update is applied as quickly as possible to ensure that systems are no longer affected by this vulnerability.

Read More »

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 17:33:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 929 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 18,07
P/E ratio 2020 16,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS26.48%221 435
QUALCOMM15.12%108 097
ERICSSON44.14%29 918
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.14%20 926
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.31%20 517
HARRIS CORPORATION15.98%19 067
