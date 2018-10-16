Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS
Vulnerability Spotlight: Linksys ESeries Multiple OS Command Injection Vulnerabilities

10/16/2018 | 06:48pm CEST
Threat Research

These vulnerabilities were discovered by Jared Rittle of Cisco Talos

Today, Talos is disclosing several vulnerabilities that have been identified in Linksys E Series of routers operating system.

Multiple exploitable OS command injection vulnerabilities exist in the Linksys ESeries line of routers. Specially crafted requests to network configuration information can cause execution of arbitrary system commands, resulting in full control of the device. An attacker can send an authenticated HTTP request to trigger these vulnerabilities.

Linksys E Series is a product line of routers for small and home offices supporting various features including easy management, security and QoS. It is designed to connect home computers, Internet-ready TVs, game consoles, smartphones, and other Wi-Fi devices at fast transfer rates for an unrivalled experience.

Read More »


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:47:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 506 M
EBIT 2019 16 129 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 158 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
P/E ratio 2020 15,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS19.35%208 956
QUALCOMM0.42%94 449
NOKIA OYJ16.64%29 614
ERICSSON37.12%27 511
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS32.84%19 511
HARRIS CORPORATION22.31%18 198
