Webex Update: September 26, 2018

09/27/2018 | 04:26am CEST

Post on behalf of Cisco Collaboration team.

Thanks for checking on the status of Cisco Webex.

We're so sorry we're not giving you the experience you deserve, but please know we're doing everything we can to fully restore your service - and your trust.

We'd like to provide some updates in the meantime. The good news? A large part of our Webex Services are restored and we're making great headway on the rest of it.

Why the delay? Great question, because we're pretty frustrated too.

This process is taking longer than we'd like. But please know we're 100% committed to restoring the platform's full functionality in a way that ensures data integrity for you and our hundreds of millions of users around the world. We're taking a methodical, programmatic approach due to the scale of the task and this is going to take some time to do it right.

Our teams are working around the clock to bring full functionality back to the entire platform. We'll keep you updated every step of the way via our status page.

Our goal is to only give you the best experience with our technology. We're committed to learning from our mistakes and really appreciate your patience as we make sure this never happens again.

Thanks for sticking with us!

Cisco

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:25:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 437 M
EBIT 2019 16 086 M
Net income 2019 12 248 M
Finance 2019 14 929 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 18,08
P/E ratio 2020 16,65
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,88x
Capitalization 222 B
