Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/22 04:15:00 pm
50.11 USD   +1.42%
06:37pWEBINAR : Embracing Cloud Services and APIs with Meraki
PU
02/22CISCO : Threat Roundup for Feb. 15 to Feb. 22
PU
02/22CISCO : Reinventing Mobile World Congress
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Webinar: Embracing Cloud Services and APIs with Meraki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 06:37pm EST

Cisco Meraki creates powerful cloud-managed IT solutions, helping organizations save time and money with technology that simply works

Over the last two years, Meraki has been investing in our own API capability and allowing our customers to consume it with the unique Meraki simplicity they are accustomed to.

There is now an average of over 30 million API calls being made to the Meraki dashboard every day which accounts for approximately 20% of all our customers.

IT teams are taking advantage of our cloud APIs for a variety of use cases including network configuration, monitoring, reporting, and automation.

Join us as we discuss and demonstrate ways in which Meraki cloud APIs are being used from custom monitoring and analytics to automating network provisioning.

Wednesday, February 27, 2019
10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST
Register Here!

See Also

DevNet Meraki Resources: Add WiFi and Bluetooth real-time location services to your apps.
DevNet Exchange: Code repositories related to Cisco Meraki.
Cisco Meraki Ecosystem: Solutions built to work seamlessly with the Meraki platform.

Since day one, we've proudly stood for helping passionate people deliver on their mission. What does this mean, exactly? Watch our video to find out!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 23:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
06:37pWEBINAR : Embracing Cloud Services and APIs with Meraki
PU
02/22CISCO : Threat Roundup for Feb. 15 to Feb. 22
PU
02/22CISCO : Reinventing Mobile World Congress
PU
02/22CISCO : Malicious Cryptomining is Exploding. Are you at risk?
PU
02/22CYCLE OF TALENT : Key Strategies for Closing the IT Talent Gap
PU
02/22CISCO : Connected Car – All That Data – Cost and Impact on the Netwo..
PU
02/22CISCO : Digital Transformation is the Key to Monetization
PU
02/21CISCO : #CiscoChat LIVE! DevNet Down Under
PU
02/21CISCO : Vegas Makes a Smart Bet on Digital Integration
PU
02/21ROCKET FUEL FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE TEA : File Storage and Sharing Integrated with ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 51 689 M
EBIT 2019 16 546 M
Net income 2019 12 137 M
Finance 2019 12 593 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 16,95
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
ARISTA NETWORKS28.38%20 824
HARRIS CORPORATION23.19%19 546
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.