Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS

(CSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

What's old is new: Why Cisco wants its products back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

This post was written by guest blogger Abbey Burns, Circular Economy Program Manager at Cisco

Cisco's products power networks and shape the way we live, work, play, and learn. However, they also shape the world in many other ways. We extract natural resources to make and ship our hardware, and our customers rely on this same pool of resources to make their own products and run their own businesses. We can't keep taking, without giving. It doesn't last. But as a business, as a society, as a species, that is exactly what we've been doing. And it's not sustainable.

For companies like Cisco, this means that we need to re-think the way our business operates andthe way we provide products and services to our customers. We want to reuse more of our equipment, so that we recycle less. We also want to remanufacture and refurbish more of the products we make, so we can give them new life with more customers.

Cisco's commitment to circularity and environmental sustainability starts at the very top. Our CEO, Chuck Robbins, committed to 100% product return at the World Economic Forum in 2018. This pledge will require not only 100% commitment from Cisco, but also active engagement from our partners, suppliers and customers.

To help inform this process and drive the necessary change, we have been working to break down barriers between the teams at Cisco that are involved in returning and reusing Cisco products. Members of multiple core operational teams are now highly intertwined, working together to make product returns easier, as well as direct used equipment to its highest-value next use. Additionally, we are seeking input from our sales teams, customers and channel partners. The goal is to understand the various pain points in the returns process and ensure that used equipment becomes a reliable source of value for Cisco and our customers.

Internally, we are transforming our business to run a world-class returns program and to enhance customer value through product lifecycle management.

But what does this mean to a customer? It means that when we work with a business, we are considering the entire lifecycle of the service we provide. The hardware that enables that service might be leased or used as-a-service rather than purchased directly. When the hardware is no longer needed, it is easily returned to Cisco. That equipment can then be remanufactured or refurbished to have new life somewhere else - all while maintaining the security for which Cisco is known.

This secondary life not only saves minerals and resources, but also brings quality technology to those who may not otherwise have access. We are already embarking on this circular economy journey. In May, we announced our plans to launch a Repair Partners Network in Africa. The aim is to work with selected distributors who will repair and restore Cisco hardware and make high-quality, refurbished technology accessible, especially for small and medium-sized organizations. By investing in repair centers in Africa, Cisco intends to contribute to job creation, skills development, brand protection and promoting Cisco's Authorized Channel.

The road to a circular economy cannot be paved by Cisco alone. We are committed to collaborating across our suppliers and channel partners, and the communities we serve to achieve this vision globally and locally. Between today's technology and our dreams for tomorrow, there's a bridge.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 17:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS
01:10pWHAT'S OLD IS NEW : Why Cisco wants its products back
PU
12:55pCISCO : Get More Out of Your Wi-Fi with Cisco DNA Spaces
PU
11:50aCISCO : Hosted Collaboration Solution for Defense (HCS-D) Launched
PU
11:30aCISCO : RSA Conference 2019 Security Operations Center Findings Report Released
PU
09:14aU.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process - Kudl..
RE
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
07/22CISCO : New Crosswork APIs Help Service Providers Automate Network Operations
PU
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
RE
07/22CISCO : Manage Interfaces in a Centralized Way with DCNM 11
PU
07/22CISCO : Are Successful Data Scientists Hired or Trained?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 51 893 M
EBIT 2019 16 609 M
Net income 2019 12 630 M
Finance 2019 10 269 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,33x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,76  $
Last Close Price 57,73  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Senior Vice President-Operations & Digital
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Guillermo Diaz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS32.38%247 127
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD5.69%35 329
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 198
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 798
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.76%28 011
ARISTA NETWORKS36.38%22 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group