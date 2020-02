By Micah Maidenberg



Cisco Systems Inc. said revenue fell 4% in its latest quarter but surpassed expectations from analysts.

The networking-equipment giant on Wednesday reported $12 billion in revenue in its fiscal second quarter, down 4% from the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted $11.97 billion in revenue for the latest period.

In November, the company forecast revenue to drop 3% to 5% in the quarter, citing challenges to business confidence such as protests in Hong Kong and Latin America.

Cisco reported a quarterly profit of $2.88 billion, or 68 cents a share, up from $2.82 billion, or 63 cents a share, the prior year. The company's adjusted profit of 77 cents a share was a penny higher than analysts predicted for that metric.

The company expects revenue in its fiscal third quarter to decline 1.5% to 3.5%.

