Cisco : Announces March 2020 Events with the Financial Community

02/26/2020 | 05:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of March. These sessions will be webcast.  Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
March 4, 2020
12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
Amy Chang, EVP and General Manager, Cisco Collaboration

2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference
March 5, 2020
7:50 a.m. PT / 10:50 a.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
Sachin Gupta, Sr. Vice President Product Management, Enterprise Networking

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.  A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.  The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Marilyn Mora

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-7452

(408) 853-9848

marilmor@cisco.com 

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-march-2020-events-with-the-financial-community-301011388.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
