Cisco : Bank of America Securities and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Teleworking Portfolio

03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BofA Senior Analyst Tal Liani will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 am ET with Cisco's SVP and General Manager of Intent Based Networking, Scott Harrell, to discuss Cisco's teleworking portfolio across enterprise networking, collaboration and security. 

Cisco has one of the broadest portfolios for enterprises, facilitating telecommuting through remote access technologies, collaboration tools, teleconferencing, security and other relevant products. During the call, Tal Liani and Scott Harrell will discuss the various products that comprise Cisco's portfolio, the competitive landscape, and long-term strategy for Cisco.

Scott Harrell is Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Intent Based Networking Group. He leads a global team and is responsible for all aspects of the enterprise and data center networking business, including business strategy, product development, user experience, and go-to-market. 

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:   

Time:   

Cisco Speaker:

Moderator:     

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and GM, Intent Based Networking Group

Tal Liani, Senior Analyst, BofA Securities

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event.  Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco 
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.  The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:          

Marilyn Mora 

Robyn Blum

Cisco 

Cisco

408-527-7452 

408-853-9848

marilmor@cisco.com  

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-securities-and-cisco-to-host-a-tech-talk-on-ciscos-teleworking-portfolio-301032276.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
