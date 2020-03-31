Cisco : Bank of America Securities and Cisco to Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Teleworking Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BofA Senior Analyst Tal Liani will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, April 7th at 11:00 am ET with Cisco's SVP and General Manager of Intent Based Networking, Scott Harrell, to discuss Cisco's teleworking portfolio across enterprise networking, collaboration and security.

Cisco has one of the broadest portfolios for enterprises, facilitating telecommuting through remote access technologies, collaboration tools, teleconferencing, security and other relevant products. During the call, Tal Liani and Scott Harrell will discuss the various products that comprise Cisco's portfolio, the competitive landscape, and long-term strategy for Cisco.

Scott Harrell is Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Intent Based Networking Group. He leads a global team and is responsible for all aspects of the enterprise and data center networking business, including business strategy, product development, user experience, and go-to-market.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date: Time: Cisco Speaker: Moderator: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET Scott Harrell, Senior Vice President and GM, Intent Based Networking Group Tal Liani, Senior Analyst, BofA Securities

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com .

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

