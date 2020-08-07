Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/07 04:00:00 pm
47.43 USD   -0.71%
05:16pCISCO : Completes Acquisition Of ThousandEyes
PR
09:15aCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : annual earnings release
08/04Software firm Clearwater Analytics explores $2 billion sale -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Completes Acquisition Of ThousandEyes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it completed the acquisition of ThousandEyes. ThousandEyes' internet and cloud intelligence platform expands visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet and the cloud. ThousandEyes enables organizations to visualize any network as if it was their own, quickly surface actionable insights, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers.

Cisco's strength in network and application performance, combined with visibility into the internet enabled by ThousandEyes, now allows customers to have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet. This combination enables customers to pinpoint deficiencies and improve network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks.

Cisco will incorporate ThousandEyes capabilities across Cisco's core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected benefits to Cisco and its customers from completing the acquisition, and plans regarding ThousandEyes capabilities. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, the potential impact on the business of ThousandEyes due to the uncertainty about the acquisition, the retention of employees of ThousandEyes and the ability of Cisco to successfully integrate ThousandEyes and to achieve expected benefits, business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, customer markets and various geographic regions, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-completes-acquisition-of-thousandeyes-301108576.html

SOURCE Cisco


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
05:16pCISCO : Completes Acquisition Of ThousandEyes
PR
09:15aCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : annual earnings release
08/04Software firm Clearwater Analytics explores $2 billion sale -sources
RE
08/04Software firm Clearwater Analytics explores $2 billion sale -sources
RE
08/04CISCO : AT&T has expanded its AT&T SD-WAN solutions with a new service offering ..
PU
07/30CISCO : OTEGLOBE Strengthens Its Network Backbone with Cisco 400G IP Infrastruct..
AQ
07/29CISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/28CISCO : Digitalization of SMBs could add as much as US$3.1 Trillion to Asia Paci..
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and Cisco Partner to Bridge OT and IT in Building Managemen..
AQ
07/24CISCO : Live Delivers Results in a Safe Way for Service Providers
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group