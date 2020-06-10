Log in
Cisco : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/10/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share to be paid on July 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2020.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share was paid on April 22, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. 

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:



Robyn Jenkins-Blum

Carol Villazon 

+1 408 930 8548

+1 408 527 6538

rojenkin@cisco.com

carolv@cisco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301074038.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
