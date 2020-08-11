Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : How To Ensure a Safe Return Back to The Office with Cisco Webex Rooms and Appspace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Transitioning back to the office is a concern for many organizations and their employees. Recommendations about masks, strict cleaning schedules, capacity limits, and social distancing measures need to be considered to ensure that the journey back into the office is a safe one.

Cisco and Appspace make it easy to create a clear 'safe return to the office' strategy through digital signage and simple space management. Cisco Webex Rooms offer a collaboration device for every space and scenario. At the same time, Appspace delivers a comprehensive workplace experience platform - and together, they built a best-in-class communication and engagement standard. This allows you to deploy a consistent brand across your entire digital workplace, and provides a secure, cost-effective way of centralizing content delivery, and standardizing internal and external communications.

'In today's rapidly changing environment, the power of the Cisco + Appspace platform is unmatched. It's ease and simplicity allow organizations to communicate without borders all while leveraging investments in Webex Room devices and APIs.
Appspace's unique integration with Webex Teams further extends these capabilities to allow you to communicate with confidence to your entire workforce and return to a safer working environment.' - Jim Koniecki - Principal Consultant - NTT

Lobby and Check-In Experiences

In the lobby, the Webex Share and Appspace work together to deliver critical and engaging content to your displays. Everything from safety messages and videos to live data from Cisco DNA Spaces informs office goers about building occupancy and what to expect throughout the space. What's unique about the Webex Share is that it is a small, affordable device that allows you to effortlessly share content to any display - protecting your investments with other hard clients and helping you instantly transform any screen into a tech-enabled communications solution.

Cisco and Appspace create an easy-to-use kiosk experience on the Webex Desk Pro as well. Office guests can use the Desk Pro to check-in, and the Appspace visitor registration workflow takes pictures, provides NDA documents to sign, and notifies the individual expecting the guest that they have arrived. It can even connect with a badge printer and print an access badge or sticker for the guest. As we return to work, visitor management is a feature that many will need to adopt to control traffic flow in and out of their office spaces.

Meeting Room Experiences

Interested in posting reminders about cleaning touch devices or limiting a larger room to fewer participants? These integrations provide multiple opportunities for digital signage, custom layouts, and messages, all customizable to your needs. You can also keep your teams informed by displaying a live COVID-19 dashboard with information from the World Health Organization (WHO) or trigger an Emergency Alert for an event that requires attention.

These displays can also be used with Appspace to live stream video such as company town hall meetings. Further, when not being used for active meetings or streams, training content can be uploaded and displayed right on the device. This helps increase user adoption and technology training in the workplace, ensuring that all employees can use the resources in the room.

Enterprise Messaging Integration, the Appspace Content Portal, and Workplace Displays

Beyond workplace displays, it is still critical to keep everyone informed about important company news and safety information. Regardless of where they are - whether it is at work, at home, or on the go, using a touch-based device, such as the Cisco Webex Board or Desk Pro, employees can browse through shared channels using the touch interface in the all-new Appspace content portal. The portal allows users to access reports, videos, safety messages, presentations, workplace services information, and much more, creating an 'always connected' experience. Employees can choose to browse the content that is the most relevant to them, and you'll be able to distribute that content to individuals based on department, role, or any groupings that you choose. This experience also extends to the home office, where employees can browse channels on their personal devices and collaboration endpoints. When these devices are in the half-wake mode, they can display essential messages via digital signage, including data visualizations, safety updates, and emergency alerts.

Taking your content further, Appspace now integrates with enterprise messaging apps, including Webex Teams. Post content as you usually would to workplace displays, and it appears perfectly formatted in the Teams spaces you choose. Using pre-designed templates, creating content is a breeze, and stays perfectly formatted and on brand regardless of the display size or location. This workflow allows you to send critical communications to your team via a platform they use daily and can check anywhere.

'The user interface, coupled with the ability to leverage communication within our newly deployed Webex environment, made Appspace a very attractive option to assist in our corporate communications. Streamlined and consistent communication channels that deploy to the assortment of devices we have out there is cost-effective as we grow the number of devices out in the enterprise. We can also bring more departments onto the platform due to the friendly content creation experience.' -Dan Van Roekel, Sanford Health.

If you want to learn more about ensuring a safe journey back into the office,sign up for our upcoming webinar, Safely Return to The Office with Webex Rooms, on August 18th, 2020.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Collaboration on social!

Collaboration Social Channels
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Learn More

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 17:12:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
01:13pCISCO : How To Ensure a Safe Return Back to The Office with Cisco Webex Rooms an..
PU
12:23pCISCO : Calling with Webex, Built for the Next Normal
PU
11:14aCISCO : Adapting to a New Way of Working in 2020
PU
08:09aCISCO : Redefine the Workplace with Cisco Network Solutions for Business Resilie..
PU
08/10CISCO : Accelerate Business Resiliency with a Custom Strategy and Roadmap
PU
08/10CISCO : Completes Acquisition of ThousandEyes
AQ
08/07CISCO : Completes Acquisition Of ThousandEyes
PR
08/07CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : annual earnings release
08/04Software firm Clearwater Analytics explores $2 billion sale -sources
RE
08/04Software firm Clearwater Analytics explores $2 billion sale -sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 237 M - -
Net income 2020 11 121 M - -
Net cash 2020 13 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 75 900
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 50,43 $
Last Close Price 47,73 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief Operations
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.48%201 530
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.50%41 134
ERICSSON AB24.26%38 802
NOKIA OYJ26.24%27 518
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.74%24 147
ZTE CORPORATION7.46%23 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group