Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/13 04:15:00 pm
41.95 USD   -2.94%
04:20aCISCO : Q3FY20 Earnings Slides
PU
05/13CISCO : Dim View Has a Bright Side -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05/13CISCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Q3FY20 Earnings Slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:20am EDT

Q3 Fiscal Year 2020

Conference Call

May 13, 2020

© 2017 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Cisco, including future operating results. These projections and statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking statements. Please see Cisco's filings with the SEC, including its most recent filing on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of important risk factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in the projections or other forward-looking statements.

GAAP Reconciliation

During this presentation references to financial measures of Cisco will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Cisco provides a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information on the Cisco Investor Relations website https://investor.cisco.com/financial-information/financial-results/default.aspx

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

2

Business Momentum & Key Trends

© 2017 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Our Employees

  • 95% of our global workforce working from home
  • Seamless transition to work from home -long-standing flexible policy - technologies to stay connected, secure and productive
  • Focused on health and safety for the 5% who must be in the office to perform their roles

Our Customers & Partners

  • Introduced free offers and trials for our Webex and security technologies as entire workforces dramatically shifted to be remote
  • Announced $2.5 billion in financing with Business Resiliency Program to offer financial flexibility and business continuity support
  • This will help them access technology they need now, invest for recovery, and defer most of the payments until early 2021

Our Communities

  • Committed nearly $300 million to date to support both global and local pandemic response efforts
  • Providing technology and financial support fornon-profits, first responders, and governments
  • Donating PPE to hospital workers including N95 masks and face shields3D-printed by Cisco volunteers around the world

Q3 FY 2020 Highlights

  • Overall Q3 results reflect good execution with strong margins andnon-GAAP EPS growth in a very challenging environment
  • Cisco's business fundamentals, financial position, and balance sheet are strong
  • Continued strong adoption of oursubscription-based offerings…software subscriptions were 74% of total software revenue, up 9 points y/y
  • As customers modernize their network infrastructure, we saw continued strong customer adoption of oursubscription-based Cat9K and security
  • Long-termwell positioned to create differentiated value aligned to cloud, 5G, WiFi-6 and 400G
  • Cisco is powering the world's ability to stay connected, productive and secure - while automating many of these capabilities.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

5

Financial Overview

© 2017 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

Q3 FY 2020 Revenue and Total Gross Margin

Revenue

Total Gross Margin %

$M (except percentages)

Q3 FY'19

Q2 FY'20

Q3 FY'20

Q3 FY'19

Q2 FY'20

Q3 FY'20

Americas

$7,695

$7,013

$7,116

65.6%

66.9%

67.8%

EMEA

3,356

3,134

3,136

64.5%

65.8%

65.7%

APJC

1,907

1,859

1,730

60.7%

65.6%

63.5%

Geographic Total

$12,958

$12,005

$11,983

64.6%

66.4%

66.6%

Certain reclassifications have been made to the amounts for prior periods in order to conform to the current period's presentation. Historical revenue and gross margin by segment is available on our website at https://investor.cisco.com under "Financial Info" in the "Investor Relations" section.

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

7

Q3 FY 2020 Revenue Highlights

Product Category

$M

Y/Y

Infrastructure Platforms

$6,429

(15%)

Applications

1,363

(5%)

Security

776

6%

Other Products

28

(27%)

Services

3,386

5%

Total Cisco

$11,983

(8%)

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

8

Subscriptions as a % of Software Revenue

Perpetual

(9) pts Y/Y

26%

Subscription

+ 9 pts Y/Y

74%

Q3 FY 2020

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

9

Q3 FY 2020 Product Orders

Total Cisco: (5%) Y/Y

Geographic Region

Y/Y

Americas 0%

EMEA(4%)

APJC(22%)

Customer Segment

Y/Y

Enterprise

(4%)

Public Sector

1%

Commercial

(11%)

Service Provider

(3%)

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

10

Q3 FY 2020 Non-GAAP Income Statement Highlights

$M (except per-share amounts and percentages)

Q3 FY 2019

Q2 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2020

Revenue

$12,958

$12,005

$11,983

Year/Year Change

6%

(4%)

(8%)

Product

$9,722

$8,671

$8,597

Service

$3,236

$3,334

$3,386

Gross Margin

64.6%

66.4%

66.6%

Product Gross Margin

63.7%

65.9%

65.8%

Service Gross Margin

67.3%

67.7%

68.9%

Operating Expenses

$4,204

$3,931

$3,807

OPEX (% of Revenue)

32.4%

32.7%

31.8%

Operating Income (% of Revenue)

32.2%

33.7%

34.9%

Net Income

$3,454

$3,288

$3,368

Year/Year Change

8%

0%

(2%)

Earnings per Share (diluted)

$0.78

$0.77

$0.79

Year/Year Change

18%

5%

1%

Prior period growth rates exclude the divested Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

11

Q3 FY 2020 GAAP Income Statement Highlights

$M (except per-share amounts and percentages)

Q3 FY 2019

Q2 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2020

Revenue

$12,958

$12,005

$11,983

Year/Year Change

4%

(4%)

(8%)

Product

$9,722

$8,671

$8,597

Service

$3,236

$3,334

$3,386

Gross Margin

63.1%

64.7%

64.9%

Product Gross Margin

62.0%

63.9%

63.7%

Service Gross Margin

66.3%

66.6%

67.7%

Operating Expenses

$4,660

$4,384

$4,357

OPEX (% of Revenue)

36.0%

36.5%

36.4%

Operating Income (% of Revenue)

27.1%

28.2%

28.5%

Net Income

$3,044

$2,878

$2,774

Year/Year Change

13%

2%

(9%)

Earnings per Share (diluted)

$0.69

$0.68

$0.65

Year/Year Change

23%

8%

(6%)

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

12

Q3 FY 2020 Key Financial Measures

$M

Q3 FY 2019

Q2 FY 2020

Q3 FY 2020

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

$34,643

$27,062

$28,574

Operating Cash Flow

$4,329

$3,800

$4,237

Accounts Receivable

$3,795

$4,330

$4,569

Inventory

$1,513

$1,353

$1,212

Deferred Revenue:

$17,456

$18,686

$18,648

Service Deferred Revenue

$11,297

$11,526

$11,423

Product Deferred Revenue

$6,159

$7,160

$7,225

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

13

Q3 FY 2020 Capital Allocation

Total Capital Allocation

Share Repurchases ($M)

$981

Dividends Paid ($M)

1,519

Total

$2,500

Quarterly Dividends Per Share

$0.36

Share Repurchases

Amount Purchased ($M)

$981

Number of Shares (M)

25

Avg. Price Per Share

$39.71

Approximately $10.8B remaining authorized funds in repurchase program as of the end of Q3 FY 2020.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

14

Q&A

© 2017 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These presentation slides and the related conference call contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as continued support of our employees, customers, partners and communities, while positioning Cisco for the future, global customer demand to digitize their operations and support remote workforces at a faster speeds and greater scale and our ability to provide the technology and solutions our customers need to accelerate their digital organizations, our ability to continue to build resiliency into our business model, continued growth of revenue from software subscriptions, our ability to drive long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value, and future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic) and the future financial performance of Cisco that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in routing, switching and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and service markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, antitrust, shareholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of the announced restructuring and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; terrorism; natural catastrophic events; any other pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets, currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on February 18, 2020 and September 5, 2019, respectively. The financial information contained in these presentation slides and the related conference call should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three and nine months ended April 25, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in these presentation slides and the related conference call are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of these presentation slides and the related conference call.

© 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

16

© 2017 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:19:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
04:20aCISCO : Q3FY20 Earnings Slides
PU
05/13CISCO : Dim View Has a Bright Side -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05/13CISCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13CISCO : Projects Annual Sales Decline as Coronavirus Heightens Uncertainty
DJ
05/13CISCO DELIVERS AN EARNINGS BEAT, BUT : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/13CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/13CISCO : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PR
05/13BUSINESS CONTINUITY SERIES : Collaboration Solutions
PU
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber sets its sight on GrubHub, Tesla victorious in Cali..
05/13CISCO : 3Q Results to Offer View of Pandemic IT Spending -- Earnings Preview
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 236 M
EBIT 2020 16 201 M
Net income 2020 11 045 M
Finance 2020 13 540 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
EV / Sales2021 3,23x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 47,30  $
Last Close Price 41,95  $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief Operations
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-9.88%177 905
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.57%39 697
ERICSSON AB0.83%29 931
ZTE CORPORATION0.14%25 000
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.34%21 832
NOKIA OYJ-2.03%19 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group