Cisco : Redefine the Workplace with Cisco Network Solutions for Business Resiliency

Tune in to the webinar on August 18to learn more about Cisco's network solutions for business resiliency.

Over the last several months, we have experienced major digital disruption in the ways we work and deliver. The transition to remote working and contactless experiences are just a couple of ways in which we have experienced the disruption firsthand.

Even following the pandemic, organizations will need to redefine their workforce and workplace to foster successful business resiliency. That requires a focus on optimizing safety and productivity, which allow an organization to adapt and meet customer needs, now and into the future.

Secure Remote Workforce & Trusted Workplace

Remote workforce network solutions extend the secure enterprise network to remote workers at home and in microbranches. They enable the workforce to work from anywhere with optimal performance and security.

Trusted workplace solutions will also help organizations create a trusted environment that is conducive to employee safety, well-being, and productivity.

Who, what, when, where, and why

On August 18 at 10AM PDT, join our Cisco experts for a webinar on the secure remote workforce and Cisco DNA Spaces solutions for business resiliency.

You'll gain a better understanding of how our remote workforce portfolio can provide seamless connectivity for a broad range of devices and support centralized troubleshooting and policy deployment. We'll also share the latest Cisco Wi-Fi 6 innovations.

We'll expand on how Cisco DNA Spaces can help organizations maintain a safe and trusted workplace. You'll learn more about the built-in apps that allow organizations to do things like density monitoring and generating proximity reports for reported incidents.

