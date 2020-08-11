Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
News 


Cisco : Redefine the Workplace with Cisco Network Solutions for Business Resiliency

08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Tune in to the webinar on August 18to learn more about Cisco's network solutions for business resiliency.

Over the last several months, we have experienced major digital disruption in the ways we work and deliver. The transition to remote working and contactless experiences are just a couple of ways in which we have experienced the disruption firsthand.

Even following the pandemic, organizations will need to redefine their workforce and workplace to foster successful business resiliency. That requires a focus on optimizing safety and productivity, which allow an organization to adapt and meet customer needs, now and into the future.

Secure Remote Workforce & Trusted Workplace

Remote workforce network solutions extend the secure enterprise network to remote workers at home and in microbranches. They enable the workforce to work from anywhere with optimal performance and security.

Trusted workplace solutions will also help organizations create a trusted environment that is conducive to employee safety, well-being, and productivity.

Who, what, when, where, and why

On August 18 at 10AM PDT, join our Cisco experts for a webinar on the secure remote workforce and Cisco DNA Spaces solutions for business resiliency.

You'll gain a better understanding of how our remote workforce portfolio can provide seamless connectivity for a broad range of devices and support centralized troubleshooting and policy deployment. We'll also share the latest Cisco Wi-Fi 6 innovations.

We'll expand on how Cisco DNA Spaces can help organizations maintain a safe and trusted workplace. You'll learn more about the built-in apps that allow organizations to do things like density monitoring and generating proximity reports for reported incidents.

Subscribe to the Networking blog

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 237 M - -
Net income 2020 11 121 M - -
Net cash 2020 13 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 75 900
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 50,43 $
Last Close Price 47,73 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Yew Tan Chief Operations
Kelly A. Kramer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chuck Churchill Director-IT
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.48%201 530
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-21.13%41 134
ERICSSON AB24.26%38 802
NOKIA OYJ26.24%27 518
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.74%24 147
ZTE CORPORATION8.34%23 389
