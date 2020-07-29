Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cisco : Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ending Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the "Newsroom" section.

Date:
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time:
1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:
888-848-6507
212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP:
No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:
We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q4 and FY2020 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on August 12, 2020, through 4:00 PM (PT) August 19, 2020.  The replay will be accessible by calling 866-429-0574 (International callers: 203-369-0916).  The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends. 

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.  A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.  The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Carol Villazon

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-6538

(408) 853-9848

carolv@cisco.com

 rojenkin@cisco.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-schedules-conference-call-for-q4-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301101452.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
04:31pCISCO : Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/28CISCO : Digitalization of SMBs could add as much as US$3.1 Trillion to Asia Paci..
AQ
07/27SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and Cisco Partner to Bridge OT and IT in Building Managemen..
AQ
07/24CISCO : Live Delivers Results in a Safe Way for Service Providers
PU
07/23CISCO : In Sickness and in Health
PU
07/23ENEL BEYOND THE CLOUD : More Than a Thousand Sites Connected by One of the World..
AQ
07/23Growing Investments to Push the Global Wifi Analytics Market to Gain $27.13 B..
AQ
07/22Microsoft may face EU antitrust probe after Slack complaint on tying practice
RE
07/22Microsoft may face EU antitrust probe after Slack complaint on tying practice
RE
07/22CISCO : and Acacia Acquisition Status Update
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group