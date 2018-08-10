Cision : Names Gregg Spratto As Chief Operating Officer

Log in
08/10/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision® (NYSE: CISN) today announced the appointment of Gregg Spratto as the company's new global Chief Operating Officer. Spratto brings two decades of operational expertise to the role, with an emphasis in M&A integration, customer service and business automation. He joins Cision from Autodesk, a $2 billion multinational design, engineering and entertainment software company.

Cision logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cision)

"Cision has aggressively grown its technology portfolio through the acquisition of 10 companies in the last four years," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO. "Each acquisition was designed to further the vision of our breakthrough Cision Communications Cloud® platform. Gregg's established expertise in acquisition integration will be instrumental as we leverage our acquired assets to enter into a new era of communications. At the same time, his unique customer service experience will be an asset to our organization as we support our more than 75,000 customers worldwide in their ever-evolving communications needs."

Spratto brings more than 20 years of operations leadership to his role at Cision. He built his two-decade track record in operations at Autodesk, where he held nearly every role critical to the operations function, most recently serving as Vice President of Operations. During his Autodesk tenure he also held leadership positions in materials management, supply chain, purchasing, financial systems reporting, global ERP implementation, new product introductions, M&A integration, enterprise account support, and customer service and contact center operations. Notably, Spratto led the strategy and execution of integrating the IBM Watson platform into Autodesk as a means of handling inbound customer service inquiries.

"I am committed to making revolutionary changes to operations, furthering the work of Cision's dedicated employees in support of the company's vision for the next era of communications – one where comms is seen as a value center of the enterprise," noted Gregg Spratto. "I look forward to working with our team to maximize Cision's technology investments and support our customers with the solutions they need to enable more precise communication, campaign planning and measurement to impact the business bottom line."

Spratto will be based in Cision's New York City office.

About Cision 

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contacts:

U.S.
Laura Roman
Director of Corporate Communications, Cision
cisionpr@cision.com  

Kate Walker
McGrath|Power for Cision
cision@mcgrathpower.com

Europe
Steph Macleod
Kaizo for Cision
cision@kaizo.co.uk

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-names-gregg-spratto-as-chief-operating-officer-300695354.html

SOURCE Cision


© PRNewswire 2018
