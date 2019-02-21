Cision : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2019 with Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, shortly after the market close.

In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to Cision senior management review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results via conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm EST. To hear the live event, visit the Cision investor website at http://investors.cision.com, or by dialing 1-877-443-4809 (participant dial in toll free) or 1-412-317-5235 (participant dial in International). For those accessing the call via Cision's investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Cision Ltd. earnings call. A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on February 28, 2019. To access the webcast recording / conference replay, visit http://investors.cision.com or you can dial 1-877-344-7529 (US), 1-412-317-0088 (International), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code for the earnings call is 10129049. The replay will be available through March 15, 2019.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Investor Contact

Jack Pearlstein

Chief Financial Officer

Jack.Pearlstein@cision.com

