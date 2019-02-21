Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cision Ltd    CISN   KYG1992S1093

CISION LTD

(CISN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cision : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2019 with Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN), a leading global provider of software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, shortly after the market close.

In conjunction with the earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to Cision senior management review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results via conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 5:00 pm EST. To hear the live event, visit the Cision investor website at http://investors.cision.com, or by dialing 1-877-443-4809 (participant dial in toll free) or 1-412-317-5235 (participant dial in International). For those accessing the call via Cision's investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Cision Ltd. earnings call. A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on February 28, 2019. To access the webcast recording / conference replay, visit http://investors.cision.com or you can dial 1-877-344-7529 (US), 1-412-317-0088 (International), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code for the earnings call is 10129049. The replay will be available through March 15, 2019.

About Cision
Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Investor Contact
Jack Pearlstein
Chief Financial Officer
Jack.Pearlstein@cision.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-to-hold-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-28-2019-with-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-300799913.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CISION LTD
04:31pCISION : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2019 with Release o..
PR
02/04CISION : ® Appoints Former Kantar Media Executives to EMEA Leadership Team
PR
01/25CISION LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23CISION : reg; Acquires TrendKite, Extending Its Leadership in Measurement & Attr..
AQ
01/23CISION : Acquires TrendKite, A Leading Provider of Media Monitoring and Measurem..
AQ
01/23CISION LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
01/18CISION : reg; PR Newswire® Distribution Completes SOC 2 Type II Report
AQ
01/15U.S. charges hackers, traders with stealing SEC filings
RE
01/15CISION LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
01/03CISION LTD. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.