The Year 2019 Is Starting With Very Positive News for Artprice's Future: the News Takes Effect as of 1 January 2019

PARIS, December 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to thierry Ehrmann Founder and CEO of Artprice: "For multiple reasons, 2019 is commencing with an excellent outlook for Artprice and its loyal shareholders over the last 21 years".

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644091/Artprice_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802372/Artprice_com.jpg )



The first exceptionally positive news is our penetration of the Chinese Art Market with its huge potential to generate new customers for Artprice. This move will substantially boost our sales turnover via the sale of Artprice subscriptions offered in China as of 1 January 2019 via Artron.net, our institutional partner. Artron is widely recognised as the most powerful actor on the Chinese Art Market.

The second positive news is that a week ago Artprice signed a deal with the most powerful press network in the world that will project Artprice's hot market news to 1.8 billion people on a weekly basis.

This exceptional partnership has been concluded with the world's leading newswire, Cision. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact (see Cision's official press release Artprice and Cision Enter Distribution Partnership at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artprice-and-cision-enter-distribution-partnership-300770437.html (Cision is listed on the NYSE, code CISN).

This partnership will allow Artprice to project highly pertinent Art Market News and Information on a weekly basis. Cision's electronic newswire will communicate all of Artprice's unique market indices… the Artprice100®, the Artprice Global Index®, the AMCI®, etc… in real time.

By reaching more than 1.8 billion targeted people in 19 languages on 5 continents (representing 90% of the world's GDP), this move unquestionably strengthens Artprice's position as World Leader in Art Market Information.

Thanks to this massive news & info distribution agreement, Artprice will project its unique know-how and understanding of the Art Market, reaching new art fans, collectors and professionals whose geographical location previously hindered an economical distribution of the Artprice brand and its databases.

This obstacle has now been eliminated, allowing Artprice to be the 'glocal' reference for the Art Market. ('Glocal' is a combination of two words: global and local. It is often used to indicate a global marketing strategy with local relays. Hence the dictum "Think global, act local").

Artprice was the global leader... but there were still a number of 'local' economic 'white zones'.

As of 1 January 2019, Artprice, with its loyal institutional partner Artron, will irrigate the 34 divisions / provinces of the People's Republic of China with its paid databank content.

With Cision, no territory - whatever the continent - will escape Artprice... now a truly 'Glocal' and unique reference for the Art Market.

In short, with Cision, Artprice has become unavoidable at the global level for all matters relating to the Art Market because Cision has the world's largest and most reliable press release network that can identify key influencers. Art Press Agency® and Artmarket.com is now the world's leading art press agency dedicated to the Art Market.

About Cision :

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 19 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®

About Artprice:

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2018/10/bio-2019-whos-who-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2017 published last March 2018: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2017

Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.

About the Artron Group:

"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials. Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website. Founded in 1993by Wan Jie, the Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is the first choice for art professionals, investors, collectors and art fans in general wishing to discover and/or participate in the art world or the art market. Founded in 1993, Artron Art Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year."

Artron's Web: http://www.Artron.net

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2017 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2017

Artprice's press releases:

http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Artmarket News:

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 3.4 million subscribers

http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos:

http://goo.gl/zJssd

https://vimeo.com/124643720

The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 3.4 million subscribers

Contact: thierry Ehrmann, ir@artprice.com

SOURCE Artprice.com