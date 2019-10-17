Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CIT Group Inc.    CIT

CIT GROUP INC.

(CIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIT : Declares Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share on its outstanding common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on Nov. 22, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

CIT's board also has declared the semi-annual dividend on the Series A preferred stock of $29.00 per share payable on Dec. 16, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2019.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Gina Proia
212-771-6008
Gina.Proia@cit.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Barbara Callahan
973-740-5058
Barbara.Callahan@cit.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-declares-dividends-300940145.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIT GROUP INC.
08:31aCIT : Declares Dividends
PR
10/16CIT : Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $40 Million Credit Facility fo..
PR
10/10CIT : Serves as Lead Arranger for $87 Million Financing of Self-Storage Portfoli..
PR
10/09CIT : Provides $56 Million Financing for Multifamily Project Acquisition and Imp..
PR
10/09CIT : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
10/08CIT : Names Bob McElyea to Lead Merchant and Card Initiative in Treasury and Pay..
PR
09/24CIT : OneWest Launches Personal Finance Empowered
PR
09/24CIT : Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on Financing for Technology Consulting and Se..
PR
09/19CIT : Serves as Co-Lead Arranger on $90.6 Million Financing for Multifamily Proj..
PR
09/18CIT : Names David Bagatelle Head of Relationship Commercial Banking, Eastern Reg..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group