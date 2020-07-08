CIT : Joins with Customers to Deliver Acts of Caring to Communities

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has joined together with its customers on its Acts of Caring program to support critical needs in communities across the country. CIT invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Ten projects were selected and will be fulfilled this summer.

The customer program follows a month long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Building on this momentum, CIT will work with the following nonprofit organizations over the coming weeks to fulfill the needs identified by its customers. Additionally, the company will double its efforts with the organization from the following list that receives the most support from stakeholders. To learn more about the organizations and participate in the poll, visit cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

"Each summer the CIT team turns its time and talents to giving back, and we know the needs are even greater this year," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "The Acts of Caring program started as a way to simply and safely mobilize our team to do something good, from wherever they were. That led to a movement of 3,000 positive actions, which was only the beginning. With the input of our customers, we are building on this momentum to support tangible community needs that advance inclusion, economic and social justice, sustainability and food security."

In June, CIT modified its annual employee volunteer initiative, CIT Cares Month, to reflect the needs of the current environment and introduced Acts of Caring – a program that is simply focused on doing something good, wherever you are.

Many of CIT's volunteer hours directly benefitted COVID-19 relief and front-line workers, and over 30% of volunteer hours were dedicated to basic needs and hunger relief. Additional notable causes included clean-up of the environment, support of economic and social justice and development for at-risk youth.

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

