CIT : Launches Annual Volunteer Month and Invites Consumers to Give Back Across the Country

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today launched its third annual CIT Cares Month, a company-wide initiative mobilizing CIT employees to volunteer across their local communities. Starting Monday, consumers nationwide are also invited to participate in a social media campaign to support three nonprofits that center on CIT's corporate responsibility framework: Empowerment, Environment and Wellness.

"We're thrilled to kick-off CIT Cares Month, our annual effort to give back in the areas where we live and work," said Gina Proia, chief marketing and communications officer at CIT. "This year we've organized hundreds of community projects to stock food pantries, clean beaches, teach financial literacy classes and more."

Engage at #CITCares

Starting Monday, consumers can also participate in CIT Cares Month by following the #CITCares hashtag on Twitter and Facebook to support the nonprofits Baby2Baby1, Billion Oyster Project2 and Hunger Fight3. These organizations are participating in CIT's volunteer efforts in Southern California, New York and Jacksonville, all cities where CIT has a significant presence.

Every week one organization will be featured and participants are invited to choose between two programs to direct CIT's support. A total of $10,000 will be donated to each nonprofit and directed among the two programs based on votes.

"Our efforts to direct giving based on stakeholder feedback builds on CIT's recently launched new brand proposition, Bank Like You, which reinforces our commitment to empower people to meet their goals," continued Proia.

CIT Impact

Last year 1,900 CIT employees volunteered over 7,000 hours across 250 community projects. Efforts included packing and delivering over 130,000 pounds of food for the homebound, planting 1,300 pounds of healthy vegetables for communities in need, and cleaning parks and beaches from the East Coast to the West Coast.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

1 Baby2Baby is headquartered in Southern California and provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

2 Billion Oyster Project works to restore oyster reefs in New York harbor through public education initiatives.

3 Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Hunger Fight is a nonprofit agency that produces shelf-stable meals that are flavorful, nutritious, and easy to prepare in boiling water.

