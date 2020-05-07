Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CIT Group Inc.    CIT

CIT GROUP INC.

(CIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIT : Leads $217 Million Financing for Hillcrest Solar Project in Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its Power and Energy unit served as lead arranger on a $217 million financing for the 200-megawatt Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project in Brown County, Ohio.

The financing was arranged on behalf of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., a Canada-based independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms and solar farms. Innergex's portfolio includes 68 operating renewable energy facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,588 megawatts.

In leading this financing, CIT extends its track record as one of the top renewable energy lenders nationwide, according to market research firm Inframation, an Acuris company.

"Securing Hillcrest's financing is an important step forward, and we are very pleased with the agreement we have reached," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "We greatly appreciated CIT's agility and expertise in arranging this financing and ability to deliver despite the current circumstances."

"We are very pleased to again support Innergex as it continues to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for CIT's Power and Energy business. "Innergex is making major strides in advancing the growth of renewable power and CIT is proud to play a role in facilitating that growth."

In connection with the financing, CIT is providing a package of cash management and capital markets services.

Power and Energy, part of CIT's Commercial Finance division, leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
John M. Moran
212-461-5507
john.moran@cit.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-leads-217-million-financing-for-hillcrest-solar-project-in-ohio-301055438.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CIT GROUP INC.
07:28pCIT : Leads $217 Million Financing for Hillcrest Solar Project in Ohio
PR
05/07CIT GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01CIT GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01CIT : Announces 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
04/30CIT : Adds Regional Community Association Banking Executives in Florida Market
PR
04/30CIT : DBRS Morningstar Confirms CIT Group at BBB (low), Trend Revised to Negativ..
AQ
04/29CIT : Provides Investment to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation of San Di..
PR
04/28CIT : Collaborates with Fintainium to Provide Fintech Payments Solution
PR
04/23CIT : Leads $325 Million Financing for Mobilitie
PR
04/21Pandemic Drags Down Quarterly Results, For Most -- At A Glance
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group