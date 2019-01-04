CIT : No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Team Welcomes CIT as Exclusive Banking Sponsor

No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Team Welcomes CIT as Exclusive Banking Sponsor

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (Jan. 4, 2019) - CIT, a leading national bank empowering businesses and personal savers, has joined the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R family as the exclusive banking sponsor, it was announced Friday at the annual Roar Before the 24 Test Days at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

For more than two decades, CIT has leveraged its deep expertise in equipment financing and vendor programs to provide Konica Minolta and its customers with the financing they need for office imaging products and services.

'We are proud to associate the excitement of racing with CIT's reputation for speed, precision and agility in helping customers navigate their financial goals,' said Mike Jones, president of CIT's Business Capital division. 'We value our longstanding and successful relationship with Konica Minolta and look forward to a thrilling season of racing ahead.'

'We are delighted to announce our affiliation with CIT as we embark on the 2019 racing season,' said Wayne Taylor, whose team opened three days of testing Friday for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.

'Our track record when it comes to maintaining successful business-to-business relationships is something that has become a hallmark of our organization, and it's certainly something we are proud of every bit as much as the success we have had on the racetrack,' Taylor continued. 'This relationship with CIT is a result of our business-to-business efforts. We are very much looking forward to working together with CIT at the track and beyond as the company elevates its profile with a broader group of businesses.'

Following this weekend's Roar Before the 24 Test Days, the team will return to Daytona for the 57th Rolex 24 Jan. 26 to 27 with full-time co-drivers Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande, who will be joined by two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso and former Formula One and current FIA World Endurance Championship regular Kamui Kobayashi. Practice and qualifying for the Rolex 24 begins Thursday, Jan. 24, and television coverage will be provided throughout the long weekend by the series' new television partner NBCSN and NBCSports.com.

- TSC -

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2018, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Contact Laz Denes with True Speed Communication

(704) 875-3388 ext. 806 or Laz.Denes@TrueSpeedCommunication.com

www.TrueSpeedCommunication.com ● Online Media Kit Available at www.TrueSpeedMedia.com

or John M. Moran with CIT Group

(212) 461-5507 or john.moran@cit.com