CIT : OneWest Bank Donates 2,500 Hours of Tutoring to Local Boys & Girls Clubs

10/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California retail bank division, today announced it is contributing 2,500 hours of homework assistance to three select local Boys & Girls Clubs as a result of its recent "Bank on Building a Brighter Community" campaign.

The effort launched in August to assist local area children as they began the new school year. For every new qualifying checking account opened, OneWest donated homework support through a partnership with the Santa Monica, Pasadena, and Moorpark & Simi Valley Boys & Girls Clubs.

"We believe that education is the foundation for a brighter future," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "This program underscores our commitment to empowering local students to thrive across the region we call home."

"OneWest's support enables the Boys & Girls Club to make a lasting impact on students across Southern California," said Santa Monica Boys & Girls Club CEO Emily Ausbrook. "By providing free tutoring, we can further education outside the classroom during students' most formative years."

OneWest has been an active supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs since 2010 through volunteerism, grant funding and financial education.  Learn more about the company's efforts to support Southern California.  

About OneWest Bank
OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

MEDIA RELATIONS:             
Olivia Weiss                                     
212-771-9657                                  
Olivia.Weiss@cit.com        

(PRNewsfoto/OneWest Bank)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onewest-bank-donates-2-500-hours-of-tutoring-to-local-boys--girls-clubs-300942063.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
