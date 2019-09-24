CIT : OneWest Launches Personal Finance Empowered

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWest Bank, CIT's Southern California branch network, today announced the launch of Personal Finance Empowered, a digital financial education platform offering free, customized modules for consumers at all life stages.

"As part of our ongoing effort to help our community thrive, we are pleased to launch Personal Finance Empowered, a digital financial education platform that offers training and information for financial decisions that consumers face every day," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank.

Personal Finance Empowered modules focus on more than 30 different topic areas including mortgage education, building emergency savings, paying for college and retirement planning. Each area is composed of a variety of three 10-minute modules designed to encourage participants to build financial confidence through a series of interactive activities.

"With modules available at various knowledge levels, and in both English and Spanish, we are aiming to empower a broad range of individuals with the financial agility they need no matter where they are in their financial life cycle," Ellison continued.

In addition to this week's launch of the self-service Personal Finance Empowered platform, OneWest plans to offer workshops based on the curriculum throughout its network of branches across Southern California.

More information can be found here.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

