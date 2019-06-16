Citadel Capital Common Shares : Qalaa Holdings' Yasmin Al Gharbawie Named in Financial News' First ‘Women in MENA Finance' List

Qalaa Holdings' General Counsel, Yasmin Al Gharbawie, was selected for inclusion in Financial News' list of 50 Most Influential Women in Middle East Finance.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Qalaa Holdings (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Stock Exchange), an African leader in energy and infrastructure, is proud to announce that Yasmin Al Gharbawie, General Counsel and QH management committee member, has been named on Financial News' (FN) inaugural list of the 50 most influential women in finance and capital markets in the Middle East and North Africa region for her influence, leadership and strategic performance as a Qalaa Holdings team member and as an active participant in the MENA financial sector.

The FN50 regional powerlist was launched in recognition of women's increasing role in shaping the Middle East's current and future financial culture. The publication's editorial panel selected the final list, announced in May 2019, which includes chief executives, founders, managing partners, and counsels, among others, based on contributions to FN's core areas of coverage such as investment banking, trading, exchanges and asset management.

Prior to joining Qalaa as general counsel in 2015, Al Gharbawie was Heineken Egypt's Head of Legal and Microsoft Egypt's Lead for Legal and Corporate Affairs. At Qalaa she has played an important role in supporting investment deals, offshore operations and regulatory matters. In July 2018, she worked on Qalaa's exit from real estate development portfolio company, Bonyan and she is heavily involved in Qalaa's investment in the US$ 4.3 billion Egyptian Refining Company (ERC), one of Africa's largest project finance deals.

'It has always been our belief that proper support of women in the workplace is a key factor in driving economic growth and prosperity, presently and in the future. We have identified the challenges; now is the time to support female leaders and entrepreneurs, so that more women are encouraged to push barriers and become global leaders in their fields,' says Qalaa Holdings Chairman and Founder Ahmed Heikal.

Qalaa Holdings fosters an innovative, highly inclusive work environment that promotes women empowerment. The investment firm's female leaders are continuously being recognized as influencers within their sectors locally and globally.

'It is an honor being named alongside women whom I consider powerhouses of the financial industry. Women in finance have been increasingly making an impact and

I am proud to say that I belong to a firm where female leaders are being recognized, supported and encouraged,' says Al Gharbawie.

The Financial News 'Women in MENA Finance' list also included one of Egypt's most distinguished lawyers and finance sector veteran Ms. Mona Zulficar with a career spanning more than 40 years, and Ms. Lubna Olayan, a trailblazer for Saudi women in the finance industry, who has led Olayan Financing Company since 1986 as its chief executive.

As part of the international publishing group Barron's (formerly the Dow Jones Media Group), Financial News is affiliated with leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal and is acclaimed for its coverage of the global finance industry.

