CITIC Limited    0267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(0267)
CITIC : Overseas Regulatory Announcement

11/03/2019 | 07:33pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

(This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited)

The following announcement is released by CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (a subsidiary of CITIC Limited) to Singapore Exchange Limited on 4 November 2019:-

Request for Trading Halt

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Chang Zhenming (Chairman), Mr Wang Jiong and Ms Li Qingping; the non-executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Song Kangle, Ms Yan Shuqin, Mr Liu Zhuyu, Mr Peng Yanxiang, Mr Liu Zhongyuan and Mr Yang Xiaoping; and the independent non-executive directors of CITIC Limited are Mr Francis Siu Wai Keung, Dr Xu Jinwu, Mr Anthony Francis Neoh, Mr Shohei Harada and Mr Gregory Lynn Curl.

Disclaimer

CITIC Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 527 B
EBIT 2019 95 346 M
Net income 2019 53 731 M
Debt 2019 443 B
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 5,54x
P/E ratio 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart CITIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,47  HKD
Last Close Price 10,36  HKD
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
Zhen Ming Chang Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LIMITED-14.66%38 455
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.26%31 398
NATIXIS-0.12%14 473
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.32.11%10 791
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-17.48%5 883
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.13.14%4 975
