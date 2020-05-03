Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Limited    267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citic : 1Q Net Profit Rose 1.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 08:58pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China state-owned conglomerate Citic Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose 1.5%, mainly supported by higher non-operating income and lower tax.

Net profit was 10.64 billion yuan ($1.51 billion), the company said late Sunday.

Operating income, however, declined 4.2% on year to CNY60.28 billion due to fair value loss and lower income from investments.

The company had in March said that it expected its performance in 2020 to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and would focus on generating strong cash flows.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITIC LIMITED
08:58pCITIC : 1Q Net Profit Rose 1.5%
DJ
04/28THE IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN : From Coronavirus and Business Applications to Data Se..
AQ
04/02British insurer Prudential, China's CITIC set up asset management JV in Beiji..
RE
03/31CITIC : 2019 Net Profit Rose 7.3%
DJ
03/31CITIC LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/25CITIC : Resources announces 2019 annual results
AQ
03/06Riding the 'water buffalo' - China brokerage earnings surge on virus-fighting..
RE
03/02China's factories at risk of double whammy as coronavirus hits South Korea, J..
RE
03/01CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : CPC Helps Enterprises to Maintain Business Continu..
AQ
02/28CITIC TELECOM INTERNATIONAL : CPC Appointment of New Vice Chairman and Chief Exe..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 574 B
EBIT 2020 111 B
Net income 2020 54 049 M
Debt 2020 728 B
Yield 2020 5,60%
P/E ratio 2020 4,62x
P/E ratio 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart CITIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,22  HKD
Last Close Price 8,07  HKD
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
He Xin Zhu Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LIMITED-0.98%30 282
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-4.02%21 118
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-30.02%7 813
NATIXIS-45.40%7 495
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.51%4 222
HYPOPORT AG2.70%2 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group