Citic Pacific Makes HK$3 Billion Privatization Offer to Dah Chong Hong

By Ben Otto



Citic Pacific Ltd. has made an offer to take Dah Chong Hong Holdingsprivate for 3.02 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$385.0 million).

Dah Chong Hong shares jumped 27% early on Monday following news of the offer from Citic Pacific, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Citic.

Citic Pacific has offered to pay HK$3.70 cash for each share not already held by acquiring entities, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Sunday.

The offer price for the 816.8 million shares is at a nearly a 38% premium to Hong Kong-based Dah Chong Hong's closing price of HK$2.69 on Oct. 14, when it sought a trading halt.

If the deal is successful, Citic Pacific plans to delist Dah Chong Hong, which deals in sales and services of motor vehicles and yachts, among other things, from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com