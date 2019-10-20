Log in
CITIC Limited    0267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(0267)
Citic Pacific Makes HK$3 Billion Privatization Offer to Dah Chong Hong

10/20/2019

By Ben Otto

Citic Pacific Ltd. has made an offer to take Dah Chong Hong Holdingsprivate for 3.02 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$385.0 million).

Dah Chong Hong shares jumped 27% early on Monday following news of the offer from Citic Pacific, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Citic.

Citic Pacific has offered to pay HK$3.70 cash for each share not already held by acquiring entities, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Sunday.

The offer price for the 816.8 million shares is at a nearly a 38% premium to Hong Kong-based Dah Chong Hong's closing price of HK$2.69 on Oct. 14, when it sought a trading halt.

If the deal is successful, Citic Pacific plans to delist Dah Chong Hong, which deals in sales and services of motor vehicles and yachts, among other things, from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED -0.20% 10.08 End-of-day quote.-16.97%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY -2.31% 22 End-of-day quote.40.66%
DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 2.69 End-of-day quote.-0.74%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 511 B
EBIT 2019 91 680 M
Net income 2019 53 731 M
Debt 2019 443 B
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 5,39x
P/E ratio 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 293 B
Chart CITIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,47  HKD
Last Close Price 10,08  HKD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
Zhen Ming Chang Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LIMITED-16.97%37 392
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.01%30 969
NATIXIS-3.76%13 913
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.30.55%10 663
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-16.78%5 929
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.10.95%4 807
