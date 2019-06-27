Citic-Carlyle JV Offers to Take Asia Satellite Telecommunications Private

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

A joint venture between Citic and Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has offered to take its Hong Kong-listed satellite communications unit private in a 1.05 billion Hong Kong dollar ($134.4 million) deal.

Bowenvale Ltd. is offering HK$10.22 a share for all the shares in Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. (1135.HK) that it doesn't already own, the satellite operator said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Bowenvale owns 74.43% of Asia Satellite, which operates seven communication satellites under the AsiaSat brand.

