CITIC LTD

(0267)
Citic-Carlyle JV Offers to Take Asia Satellite Telecommunications Private

06/27/2019

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

A joint venture between Citic and Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) has offered to take its Hong Kong-listed satellite communications unit private in a 1.05 billion Hong Kong dollar ($134.4 million) deal.

Bowenvale Ltd. is offering HK$10.22 a share for all the shares in Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. (1135.HK) that it doesn't already own, the satellite operator said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Bowenvale owns 74.43% of Asia Satellite, which operates seven communication satellites under the AsiaSat brand.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIA SATELLITE TELECOM HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 8.28 End-of-day quote.57.12%
CITIC LTD 1.80% 11.32 End-of-day quote.-6.75%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 1.28% 22.17 Delayed Quote.40.76%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 125 B
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 342 B
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 5,99
P/E ratio 2020 5,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 323 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiong Wang Vice Chairman & President
Zhen Ming Chang Chairman
Wai Keung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Wu Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Yuan Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC LTD-6.75%41 427
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD16.13%28 565
NATIXIS-16.73%12 301
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC19.66%9 774
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-3.50%6 755
INVESTEC14.67%6 097
