Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form: Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019

CITIC Limited

中國中信股份有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 00267)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

17 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders (Note),

CITIC Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")

English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.citic.com and are also available on the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications# in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.citic.com or the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CITIC Limited

Ricky Choy Wing Kay Wang Kang

Joint Company Secretaries

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, which include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the half-year report and, where applicable, summary half-year report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記股東（附註）：

中國中信股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年半年度報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本次公司通訊之中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.citic.com) 投資者關係一欄中及披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊#之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名，然後把表格交回本公司之 香港股份過戶處卓佳登捷時有限公司（「股份過戶處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標 籤寄回，而毋須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.citic.com)投資者關係項下的「公告及通函」欄目或披露易 網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的印刷本及所選擇之語言版 本。

倘若 閣下有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午5時正）致電股份過戶處電話熱線 (852) 2980 1333查詢。

代表

中國中信股份有限公司

聯席公司秘書

蔡永基 王康

謹啓

2019年9月17日

附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不 時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司欲收到公司通訊）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的所有本公司股份，則無須理會本函件及背面 的申請表格。