Notification Letter to Non-registered Shareholders and Request Form: Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019
09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT
CITIC Limited
中國中信股份有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號: 00267)
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函
17 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholders (Note),
CITIC Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of Half-Year Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")
English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.citic.com and are also available on the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications# in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.citic.com or the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
CITIC Limited
Ricky Choy Wing Kay Wang Kang
Joint Company Secretaries
Note:
This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company
are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities
Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares
in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, which include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the half-year report and, where applicable, summary half-year report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
Name(s) and address of Non-registered Shareholder(s):
非登記股東之姓名及地址：
Request Form 申 請 表 格
To: CITIC Limited (the "Company")
致：
中國中信股份有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 00267)
（股份代號：00267）
c/o Tricor Tengis Limited
經卓佳登捷時有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
香港皇后大道東183號
Hong Kong
合和中心54樓
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:
本人╱吾等現欲以下列方式收取本次公司通訊（定義見本表格背面）及所有日後公司通訊#之印刷本： (Please mark✓inONLY ONEof the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號)
in printed form in English only; OR
僅收取英文印刷本；或
in printed form in Chinese only; OR
僅收取中文印刷本；或
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
同時收取中、英文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
Signature(s)
聯絡電話號碼
簽名
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly inCAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you download this form from the website.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本表格，請於本申請表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
本申請表格是由本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士 或公司欲收到公司通訊）填妥的。
Any form with more than one box marked✓, with no box marked ✓, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to all the Company's Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港股份過户處卓佳登捷時有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，本公司概不接受在本申請表格上書寫的任何其他特定指示。
Corporate Communications mean any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, which include but are not limited to
the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the half-year report and, where applicable, summary half-year report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
