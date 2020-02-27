CITIC Resources : CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

The board of directors (the "Board") of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that, the Company's website address will be changed from "http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citicresources" to "http://resources.citic" with effect from

1 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited

Sun Yufeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date hereof, Mr. Sun Yufeng; Mr. Suo Zhengang and Mr. Sun Yang are executive directors of the Company, Mr. Chan Kin is a non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Fan Ren Da, Anthony; Mr. Gao Pei Ji and Mr. Look Andrew are independent non-executive directors of the Company.