CITIC Resources : CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

02/27/2020 | 11:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE ADDRESS

The

board of

directors (the "Board") of CITIC Resources

Holdings

Limited

(the

"Company")

announces that, the Company's

website address

will

be

changed

from

"http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/citicresources" to

"http://resources.citic"

with

effect from

1 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited

Sun Yufeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date hereof, Mr. Sun Yufeng; Mr. Suo Zhengang and Mr. Sun Yang are executive directors of the Company, Mr. Chan Kin is a non-executive director of the Company, and Mr. Fan Ren Da, Anthony; Mr. Gao Pei Ji and Mr. Look Andrew are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:12:08 UTC
