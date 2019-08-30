CITIC Resources : NOTIFICATION LETTER WITH REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock Code 股份代號: 1205)

2 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder

Notification of publication of Interim Report 2019 of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") is now available (in English and Chinese) on the Company's website at http://resources.citic.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form (see overleaf) and return it to Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, by post using the mailing label provided. Upon receipt of your request, the printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form requesting a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly elect to receive all future corporate communications of the Company Note in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please telephone the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited

Wong Wai Kwok

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate communications are documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents and circulars.

敬啟者

中信資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）刊發2019 年中期報告通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，本公司上述的公司通訊（「公司通訊」）（英文版及中文版） 現已登載於本公司網站 http://resources.citic。

倘 閣下欲收取這公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥背頁之申請表格，然後使用郵寄標籤將申請表格寄回本公司之香港股份 過戶登記處 - 卓佳登捷時有限公司。當本公司收妥 閣下的申請表格後，便會將公司通訊的印刷本免費寄給 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填妥及寄回申請表格索取這公司通訊的印刷本後，亦即同時表示 閣下選擇以印刷本形式收取 本公司所有日後刊發的公司通訊註。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時至下午5 時致電卓佳登捷時有限公司 客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333。

此致

列位非登記股東 台照

代表

中信資源控股有限公司

公司秘書

王衛國

謹啟

2019 年9 月2 日