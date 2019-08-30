CITIC Resources : NOTIFICATION LETTER WITH REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

Request Form 申請表格
To: CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
致： 中信資源控股有限公司（「公司」）
經卓佳登捷時有限公司轉交 香港皇后大道東183 號 合和中心54 樓
I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the interim report 2019 and all future corporate communications of the CompanyNote. 本人╱吾等要求索取2019 年中期報告及 貴公司所有日後刊發的公司通訊的印刷本註。
Signature 簽署：
Date 日期：
Name 姓名：
(English 英文)
(Chinese 中文)
(in block letters 以正楷填寫 )
Contact Phone Number
聯絡電話號碼：
Note: Corporate communications are documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents and circulars.
註： 公司通訊指由公司刊發或將予刊發以供公司股東參照或採取行動的文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、 會議通告、上市文件及通函。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄 地址及聯絡電話號碼。
Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下 並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。
Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記處及╱或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法 機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及╱或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及╱或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過下列途徑以書面方式 提出：
By mail to: Privacy Compliance Officer
郵寄： 香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓
Tricor Tengis Limited
卓佳登捷時有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
私隱條例事務主任
