CITIC RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1205)
CITIC Resources : NOTIFICATION LETTER WITH REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock Code 股份代號: 1205)

2 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder

Notification of publication of Interim Report 2019 of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication of the Company (the "Corporate Communication") is now available (in English and Chinese) on the Company's website at http://resources.citic.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form (see overleaf) and return it to Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, by post using the mailing label provided. Upon receipt of your request, the printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form requesting a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly elect to receive all future corporate communications of the Company Note in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please telephone the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited

Wong Wai Kwok

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate communications are documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents and circulars.

敬啟者

中信資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）刊發2019 年中期報告通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，本公司上述的公司通訊（「公司通訊」）（英文版及中文版） 現已登載於本公司網站 http://resources.citic

倘 閣下欲收取這公司通訊的印刷本，請填妥背頁之申請表格，然後使用郵寄標籤將申請表格寄回本公司之香港股份 過戶登記處 - 卓佳登捷時有限公司。當本公司收妥 閣下的申請表格後，便會將公司通訊的印刷本免費寄給 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填妥及寄回申請表格索取這公司通訊的印刷本後，亦即同時表示 閣下選擇以印刷本形式收取 本公司所有日後刊發的公司通訊

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9 時至下午5 時致電卓佳登捷時有限公司 客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333

此致

列位非登記股東 台照

代表

中信資源控股有限公司

公司秘書

王衛國

謹啟

2019 9 2

註： 公司通訊指由本公司刊發或將予刊發以供本公司股東參照或採取行動的文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、 會議通告、上市文件及通函。

Request Form 申請表格

To: CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

致： 中信資源控股有限公司（「公司」）

經卓佳登捷時有限公司轉交 香港皇后大道東183 號 合和中心54

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the interim report 2019 and all future corporate communications of the CompanyNote. 本人╱吾等要求索取2019 年中期報告及 貴公司所有日後刊發的公司通訊的印刷本

Signature 簽署：

Date 日期：

Name 姓名：

(English 英文)

(Chinese 中文)

(in block letters 以正楷填寫 )

Contact Phone Number

聯絡電話號碼：

Note: Corporate communications are documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents and circulars.

註： 公司通訊指由公司刊發或將予刊發以供公司股東參照或採取行動的文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、 會議通告、上市文件及通函。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄 地址及聯絡電話號碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下 並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記處及或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法 機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過下列途徑以書面方式 提出：

By mail to: Privacy Compliance Officer

郵寄： 香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

私隱條例事務主任

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Please cut this mailing label and stick it on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
